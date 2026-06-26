Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lord Shiva granted Kakbhushundi boon of wish-death/immortality.

Since the construction and consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, many such episodes and characters related to the Sanatan tradition, Ramayana and Lord Shri Ram have suddenly come into the limelight, about which the common people knew very little earlier. One of these divine names that is on the lips of every Sanatani on social media these days is 'Kakbhushundi'.

After all, who is Kakbhushundi? Why did he get the form of a crow, and why is his place in the Ramcharitmanas so important? Let's know the full story of this mysterious and most glorious devotee of Ram.

ALSO READ | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Unable To Attend The Grand Yatra In Puri? Get Divine Blessings Sitting At Home

Who Was Kakbhushundi?

In the Uttarkanda of 'Ramcharitmanas' composed by Goswami Tulsidas, there is a detailed and very divine description of Kakbhushundi ji. According to the scriptures, Kakbhushundi Ji is an exclusive and supreme devotee of Lord Shri Ram. His appearance is very unique; his mouth is like a crow's beak, while the rest of his body is like that of a divine man.

He is depicted in Hindu scriptures as a 'Chiranjeevi' (immortal) Mahatma who has not only seen but lived the pastimes of Lord Shri Ram in every era, going beyond the wheel of time.

How Did A 'Cow' Become A 'Crow' From A Brahmin? Know The Story Of The Curse

According to mythology, Kakabhushundi ji was a very learned Brahmin of Ayodhya in his previous birth. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, but the arrogance of knowledge had come within him. Once, when he was worshipping Shiva in the temple, his guru came there. Out of arrogance, he did not stand up in respect for his guru.

Lord Shiva got angry at the rudeness of his devotee, and he cursed him to become a dragon over the radio. However, his compassionate Guru prayed for forgiveness from Lord Shiva. Melting with the Guru's prayer, Mahadev reduced the effect of the curse and said that after suffering for many births, you will finally get Ram Bhakti.

In his last birth, when he was attaining enlightenment in the ashram of a sage, the sage asked him to worship Nirguna Brahman instead of Sagun (corporeal) Ram Bhakti. But Kakabhushundi only wanted the devotion of the child form of Shri Ram. Angered by this debate, the sage cursed him to become a 'crow' (crow). Kakabhushundi accepted this curse as the will of the Lord and accepted it with a smile.

When Garuda Dev's Ego Was To Be Broken, Then Kakbhushundi Came In Handy.

There is a famous incident of the Ramayana period when Meghnad tied Lord Rama in a 'Nagpash' during the war. At that time, at the behest of Devarshi Narada, the bird king Garuda came and ate the serpents and freed Lord Rama.

But after this, a deep doubt (confusion) arose in the mind of Garuda Dev that "How can those who are the real God be bound by the snake noose of an ordinary demon? Is Ram really God?"

To remove this doubt, Garuda Dev first went to Brahma ji and then to Lord Shiva. Then Mahadev told him that only Kakbhushundi ji can end this doubt. When Garuda Dev reached Kakbhushundi ji on the Neel mountain, he narrated the Ramayana in detail to Garuda ji, which destroyed all the infatuation and doubts of Garuda Dev.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Do This One Thing On Sunday Morning To Change Your Luck

Blessed With 'Wish-Death' From Mahadev

Kakbhushundi ji's exclusive devotion to Ram and the divine Ramakatha emanating from his mouth were so mesmerising that even Lord Shiva himself once listened to the story from him in disguise. Pleased with his selfless devotion, Devadhidev Mahadev gave him the boon of euthanasia. Due to this boon, time also does not affect them. They can leave the body at will whenever they want, or they can survive for ages.

After the Ram temple movement and the arrival of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the curiosity to explore the hidden pearls of Sanatan culture has increased. This is the reason that the story of Kakbhushundi ji, the pinnacle of knowledge and devotion, remains the centre of inspiration for every Sanatani today.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein