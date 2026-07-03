Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian tradition consults Hindu Panchang for auspicious vehicle purchases.

July 2026 features several auspicious dates for buying vehicles.

Bhadali Navami stands out as a highly favorable purchase day.

In Indian tradition, buying a new vehicle is considered more than just a financial decision, it is an important milestone that is often marked by choosing an auspicious muhurat. Many people consult the Hindu Panchang before purchasing a car or bike, believing that buying a vehicle at the right time invites happiness, prosperity, safety, and long-term success. Even today, several families avoid booking or bringing home a new vehicle without checking the most favourable day, date, and time. According to traditional beliefs, a vehicle purchased during an auspicious muhurat attracts positive energy and ensures smooth journeys while reducing obstacles in the future.

If you are planning to buy a new car, bike, or any other vehicle in July 2026, here are the most auspicious dates and timings.

July 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

July 2, 2026: 9:37 AM to 5:28 AM (July 3)

9:37 AM to 5:28 AM (July 3) July 3, 2026: 5:28 AM to 11:20 AM

5:28 AM to 11:20 AM July 5, 2026: 5:28 AM to 3:12 PM

5:28 AM to 3:12 PM July 8, 2026: 5:30 AM to 12:21 PM

5:30 AM to 12:21 PM July 12, 2026: 5:32 AM to 10:29 PM

5:32 AM to 10:29 PM July 19, 2026: 6:12 PM to 3:29 AM (July 20)

6:12 PM to 3:29 AM (July 20) July 24, 2026: 5:38 AM to 4:36 AM (July 25)

5:38 AM to 4:36 AM (July 25) July 29, 2026: 3:37 PM to 5:41 AM (July 30)

3:37 PM to 5:41 AM (July 30) July 30, 2026: 5:41 AM to 9:30 PM

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Bhadali Navami: The Most Auspicious Day To Buy A Vehicle

Among all the dates in July, Bhadali Navami is considered especially auspicious. According to Hindu scriptures, this day is observed as an Abujh Muhurta, meaning no separate muhurat is required to perform auspicious activities. It is regarded as the final highly favourable day for major purchases before the beginning of Chaturmas. Since the entire day is considered auspicious, those planning to buy a new vehicle can complete the purchase and bring it home at any convenient time.

Why Is An Auspicious Muhurat Important For Buying A Vehicle?

According to Hindu beliefs, work started during a favourable muhurat is more likely to progress smoothly and face fewer obstacles. As a vehicle is a significant investment associated with daily travel, family responsibilities, and livelihood, many people prefer to purchase it when planetary positions are considered favourable. Choosing an auspicious time is believed to attract positive energy, ensure the proper utilisation of wealth, and bring long-term prosperity and safety. Although buying a vehicle is ultimately a personal and financial decision, following a muhurat remains an important cultural tradition for millions of families across India.

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Panchang Insight for July 2, 2026

July 2, 2026, falls on Thursday, the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha. According to Hindu tradition, the Peepal tree is regarded as the abode of Lord Vishnu, while Thursday is associated with strengthening the influence of Jupiter (Guru). Devotees consider it auspicious to plant and care for a Peepal tree on this day. Offering yellow flowers and turmeric to Lord Vishnu and reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama or Shri Hari Stuti is believed to attract divine blessings, prosperity, and good fortune.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]