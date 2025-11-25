Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Scorpio Horoscope (26 November, 2025): Profits, Progress, And A Big Relief In Long-Pending Plans

Scorpio Horoscope (26 November, 2025): Profits, Progress, And A Big Relief In Long-Pending Plans

A profitable and productive phase brings financial gains, smoother partnerships and a renewed sense of balance in personal life.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (November 26):

Financial developments bring a sense of relief for you on this day, as efforts from the past begin to show rewarding results. Any business or work-related initiative taken earlier now moves in a favourable direction, especially if the plan involved investments or property decisions. Well-balanced partnerships turn out to be unexpectedly supportive, giving you a clearer view of long-term financial stability. A sense of responsibility helps you maintain equilibrium between income and expenditure.

The day also brings emotional satisfaction as family time becomes easier to prioritise. Even with a demanding schedule, moments of connection with your loved ones help restore your inner calm. Any confusion regarding a major purchase or agreement starts to clear, allowing you to make informed and confident decisions. Someone close may also share guidance that positively influences your long-term planning.

This phase encourages caution, balance and vision. By staying mindful of unnecessary spending, you maintain better control over future goals and reduce financial stress. A pleasant shift in your personal life brings renewed motivation and improves the overall atmosphere around you.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
