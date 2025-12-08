Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Lok Sabha debate on the 150th anniversary of India’s national song, Vande Mataram, saw a fiery intervention from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who accused the government of politicising the issue ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

“Why are we having a debate on Vande Mataram?” Priyanka Gandhi asked, asserting that there is no scope for discussion on the matter. She claimed the government is focusing on the song to dwell on the past rather than addressing present and future concerns. “The government wants debate on Vande Mataram because the Bengal polls are coming soon. They want us to keep delving into history instead of looking at current issues,” she said.

Key Lines Deleted In Pressure

The BJP has alleged that the version of Vande Mataram adapted as the national song by Jawaharlal Nehru omitted key lines under pressure from the Muslim League. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the House, accused the Congress of “surrendering before the Muslim League and partitioning Vande Mataram,” calling it part of the party’s “appeasement politics.”

The 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, meaning “Mother, I Bow to Thee,” was observed on November 7. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan in 1875, the hymn was later incorporated into his novel Anandamath (1882) and set to music by Rabindranath Tagore.

Symbol Of National Consciousness

Over time, it became a rallying cry for nationalists during India’s freedom struggle and remains a symbol of the nation’s cultural consciousness.

Reflecting on history, Modi said that nationalists across the country had protested when the Congress Working Committee decided to inspect Vande Mataram, noting that such attitudes contributed to the Partition.