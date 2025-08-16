For Aquarius individuals, this phase appears favorable from the perspective of luck and fortune. Professional or business matters will require your full attention, and by remaining dedicated, you are likely to move closer to success. The blessings and support of your parents play an important role during this time, helping to resolve matters that had previously been stuck or delayed. Their guidance and goodwill will bring strength and confidence to your endeavors.

Alongside professional responsibilities, there is also a growing inclination toward spirituality. Participation in spiritual or religious practices may provide peace of mind and a deeper sense of fulfillment. Travel is also on the cards, but caution is advised while using vehicles, as attentiveness will ensure a safe and smooth journey.

Financially, relief is possible. Money that had been blocked or considered lost could be recovered, providing stability and encouragement. On the domestic front, children may express specific wishes or demands, prompting you to bring something new into the household to fulfill their desires. Balancing responsibilities with these personal joys creates an atmosphere of harmony. This period combines fortune, progress, and emotional satisfaction, making it an uplifting phase for Aquarius natives.