Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroABP Live Astro Analysis: Why You Keep Waking Up At Night? Know What Planets Reveal About Your Sleep

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Why You Keep Waking Up At Night? Know What Planets Reveal About Your Sleep

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Know how planetary imbalances may trigger insomnia, anxiety and restless sleep, blending astrology with science.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 02:35 PM (IST)

Constantly broken sleep, inner restlessness, mental unease, and tossing and turning all night are not always caused by stress alone, according to Vedic astrology. In many such cases, an imbalance in one or more key planets, Moon, Rahu, Saturn, or Mercury, is believed to be responsible. These planets are directly linked to mental waves, emotional stability, and nocturnal energy. Studies and traditional astrological analysis suggest that when planetary balance is disturbed, sleep is often the first function to be affected.

Which Planet Governs Sleep?

In Vedic scriptures, the Moon is regarded as the ruler of the mind, emotions, and sleep. When the Moon is afflicted, the earliest impact is usually seen on night-time rest and sleep quality. This disturbance becomes more prominent when the Moon is weak, under malefic planetary aspects, involved in adverse conjunctions, or affected by Rahu–Ketu eclipse combinations in the birth chart. Such planetary conditions are traditionally associated with disrupted sleep patterns.

Why Do You Wake Up Between 2 And 4 AM?

Sudden awakenings between 2 and 4 am, inability to calm the mind, unexplained fear, or emotional uneasiness are often linked to Rahu’s influence. Rahu is considered the biggest disruptor of sleep in the digital age. Known for hyperactivity, illusion, and overthinking, Rahu is also associated with modern issues such as screen addiction and anxiety. Even after switching off mobile devices, restlessness may persist when Rahu is strongly active.

Common Signs Of Rahu Imbalance

  • The mind remains alert despite lying in bed
  • Repeated dreams or feelings of fear
  • Restlessness even without screen exposure

Saturn’s Influence:

Saturn’s energy is believed to create mental heaviness. When Saturn is active through mahadasha, antardasha, or phases like Sade Sati, night-time restlessness becomes common. Its influence can result in persistent mental pressure and emotional burden.

Effects Of Saturn On Sleep:

  • Excessive overthinking
  • Inability to sleep despite physical exhaustion
  • Sudden triggering of past memories

Astrological texts state that when Saturn afflicts the Moon, sleep deteriorates, the mind becomes disturbed, and negative or fearful thoughts begin to surface, including anxieties about unfulfilled aspects of life.

Mercury: The Planet Behind Night-Time Overanalysis

Mercury does not directly govern sleep but controls information processing and mental activity. When Mercury is afflicted, the mind tends to become overly active at night.

Signs Of Mercury Imbalance:

  • Rapid thinking while trying to sleep
  • Constant planning, worrying, or mental calculations
  • Replaying the next day’s tasks repeatedly

In modern medical terms, this state is often described as cognitive hyperactivity.

Astrology And Science: A Shared Explanation

  • Mind: Moon
  • Fear: Rahu
  • Pressure: Saturn
  • Analysis: Mercury

From a scientific perspective, these manifest as:

  • Increased cortisol (stress hormone)
  • Dopamine imbalance due to screen overload
  • Anxiety-related sleep cycle disturbances

Both astrology and science point to a common conclusion: when internal balance is disturbed, whether planetary or neurological, sleep is the first system to suffer.

Remedies: A Blend Of Vedic And Scientific Practices

To Calm the Moon

  • Reduce screen exposure after 10 pm
  • Chant “Om Somaya Namah” for five minutes
  • Keep a small piece of silver under the pillow

To Balance Rahu

  • Wash feet before sleeping
  • Hold black sesame seeds while practising breath control
  • Sleep in dim lighting

To Stabilise Saturn

  • Gently massage feet with mustard oil
  • Chant “Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah” 108 times
  • Take 21 deep breaths before bed

To Settle Mercury

  • Practise three minutes of writing therapy before sleep

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Astro Analysis Astrology And Sleep Rahu Effects On Sleep Anxiety And Astrology
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
Non-Hindus To Be Banned In Badrinath And Kedarnath? Temple Committee Plans Big Move
News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
India
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
Advertisement

Videos

Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Republic Day 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Tableau Showcases Handicrafts and Folk Traditions
Breaking News: Indian Air Force Showcases Power with Grand Fly-Past on Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: Rafale Jets Thunder Across Sky, India’s Aerial Power on Full Display
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget