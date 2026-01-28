Many times, you may want to feel emotionally close to someone, but the other person simply doesn’t respond the same way. According to Vedic astrology, this is not just a psychological issue, it is also influenced by planetary positions. Astrology suggests that love, attraction, and personal charm are primarily governed by Venus, the Moon, and Mercury. When these planets are well balanced, relationships flow naturally, but any imbalance can leave love feeling incomplete.

In astrology, every planet holds a unique key to influencing human emotions and behaviour. Venus represents attraction and romance, the Moon governs emotional stability, Mercury controls communication and understanding, while Jupiter and Saturn together shape loyalty, commitment, and long-term stability. Even a minor planetary imbalance can affect a relationship, and simple remedies are believed to help restore harmony.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Astro Analysis | Why 95% People Fail And Only 5% Succeed: The 5 AM Club Secret Explained

Which Planet Influences What?

Venus: The Planet Of Attraction

Venus governs charm, attraction, and sensuality. If Venus is strong in a birth chart, people are naturally drawn to one’s presence and personality. To strengthen Venus, chanting Venus mantras is advised. For gemstones, diamonds or pink pearls may be worn, but only after consulting an astrologer.

Moon: The Planet Of Emotions

The Moon is directly linked to emotions, which play a vital role in love. A weak Moon in the horoscope can slowly create emotional imbalance in relationships. Reciting the Moon Stotra is considered beneficial. If results remain limited, donating milk on Mondays or on a full moon day is also recommended.

Mercury: The Planet Of Communication

Mercury, often called the prince of planets, governs humour, intelligence, and communication. It plays a crucial role in keeping relationships healthy over time. Since poor communication is a common reason for relationship issues today, strengthening Mercury is considered important. Chanting Mercury mantras, donating green items, and practising writing, poetry, singing, or creative expression are suggested remedies.

Jupiter: The Planet Of Commitment

Jupiter plays a key role in taking relationships to their rightful conclusion, including marriage. As a highly auspicious planet, its strength is considered essential for long-term commitment. Remedies linked to Jupiter are believed to bring maturity, trust, and respect into relationships.

Saturn: The Planet Of Discipline And Stability

Saturn often inspires fear, but it also delivers positive results when well placed. It represents discipline, responsibility, commitment, and stability. An unfavourable Saturn can lead to emotional distance, breakups, or even divorce. Saturn is also known as the planet of justice, punishing dishonesty and disrespect, especially towards women, and holding individuals accountable for their actions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]