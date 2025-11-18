Sade Sati And Dhaiyya In 2026? Bring These Five Items Home To Attract Blessings Of Shanidev

Shani Dev, known as the deity of justice, is believed to reward individuals strictly according to their deeds. While Saturn changes its zodiac sign approximately every two and a half years, there will be no sign change in 2026.

However, despite this, some zodiac signs will continue to experience the effects of Sade Sati and Dhaiyya, which may lead to mental stress or financial challenges.

In such situations, astrologers suggest keeping certain items at home to seek the blessings of Shani Dev. These objects are believed to reduce Saturn’s harsh influence and bring stability. Here are the five recommended items:

Iron Ring

For individuals undergoing Sade Sati or Dhaiyya in 2026, wearing an iron ring consecrated with mustard oil on Saturday, or offering it at a temple, is considered auspicious. Saturn is closely associated with iron, and this practice is believed to reduce obstacles while enhancing patience, stability, and mental strength.

Black Sesame Seeds

Black sesame is said to be especially dear to Shani Dev. Adding a small amount to bathwater in the morning or donating it on Saturdays is believed to ward off negative energy. As per the planetary positions in 2026, black sesame may help calm Saturn’s adverse effects.

Black Cloth

Black is traditionally associated with Shani Dev. People affected by Sade Sati in 2026 are advised to donate black cloth to the needy on Saturdays. It is considered one of the simplest ways to seek Saturn’s blessings.

Shani Yantra

Installing a Shani Yantra in the prayer area or workspace is believed to reduce the impact of Saturn’s unfavourable phase. The Yantra is said to protect from negativity and support success in work. Astrologers recommend energising the Yantra through proper rituals before installing it in 2026.

Mustard Oil

Donating mustard oil or lighting a lamp filled with mustard oil at a Shani temple on Saturdays is considered highly auspicious. Mustard oil is believed to bring stability to both mind and body. It is said to calm Saturn’s wrath and open pathways to peace, prosperity, good health, and success.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]