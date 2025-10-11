Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 

'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 

Swati Verma, an Indian woman in Dublin, shared a video of a racist attack where a woman with a DCU badge told her to "go back to India."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Swati Verma, an Indian woman living in Ireland, has shared a deeply unsettling video on Instagram capturing a racist verbal attack she endured on the streets of Dublin. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. outside her gym, when a woman—identified by a Dublin City University (DCU) badge—approached her and began hurling xenophobic remarks, including telling her to “go back to India” and questioning her right to live in the country.

'Heartbroken': Indian Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street

Verma described the experience as “shaken” and “heartbroken,” writing, “I never thought I’d have to justify my existence on a street I walk every day.” She initially froze during the confrontation but quickly realized that silence only enables hate. “I recorded, I reported, and I’m sharing—because racism, intimidation, and hate still walk freely on our streets, and this shouldn’t happen to anyone,” she said.

"She might have been mentally ill by the looks of it but I am still posting this here for awareness and in case anyone comes in contact with her and she could use some help." he said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swati Verma (@swatayva)

 

ALSO READ: 'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser

She noted that the woman may have been mentally unwell but emphasised the importance of raising awareness in case others encounter her and she can be helped. As the situation escalated, Verma sent voice notes to her partner, describing how the woman moved closer and even made physical contact. A passerby attempted to intervene but was also met with hostility.

Verma’s post has sparked conversations around racism and public safety, with many expressing solidarity and calling for stronger measures to address hate incidents in Ireland.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dublin INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
World
7 Police Officers Killed In Deadly Militant Attack On Dera Ismail Khan Police Academy In Pakistan
7 Police Officers Killed In Deadly Militant Attack On Dera Ismail Khan Police Academy In Pakistan
World
French President Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As Country's Prime Minister Again
French President Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As Country's Prime Minister Again
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget