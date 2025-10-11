'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 

Swati Verma, an Indian woman living in Ireland, has shared a deeply unsettling video on Instagram capturing a racist verbal attack she endured on the streets of Dublin. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. outside her gym, when a woman—identified by a Dublin City University (DCU) badge—approached her and began hurling xenophobic remarks, including telling her to “go back to India” and questioning her right to live in the country.

'Heartbroken': Indian Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street

Verma described the experience as “shaken” and “heartbroken,” writing, “I never thought I’d have to justify my existence on a street I walk every day.” She initially froze during the confrontation but quickly realized that silence only enables hate. “I recorded, I reported, and I’m sharing—because racism, intimidation, and hate still walk freely on our streets, and this shouldn’t happen to anyone,” she said.

"She might have been mentally ill by the looks of it but I am still posting this here for awareness and in case anyone comes in contact with her and she could use some help." he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Verma (@swatayva)

ALSO READ: 'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser

She noted that the woman may have been mentally unwell but emphasised the importance of raising awareness in case others encounter her and she can be helped. As the situation escalated, Verma sent voice notes to her partner, describing how the woman moved closer and even made physical contact. A passerby attempted to intervene but was also met with hostility.

Verma’s post has sparked conversations around racism and public safety, with many expressing solidarity and calling for stronger measures to address hate incidents in Ireland.