'Will Miss This Most': US CEO Says She Will Miss This Indian Thing After AI Summit

The India AI Impact Summit drew leading voices from the global technology community, but it also gave rise to a lighter, personal moment that resonated online.

Sara Hooker, co-founder and CEO of Adaptation, who attended the summit, shared what she said she would miss most about Delhi.

‘Fruit That Tastes Like Fruit’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hooker shared a photograph of freshly cut fruits and wrote: “One of the things I will miss the most about Delhi is fruit that tastes like fruit.”

For anyone who grew up outside the US, there is the realization that in the US fruit somehow tastes like it was sanitized. pic.twitter.com/7RA2oW5Xfl — Sara Hooker (@sarahookr) February 21, 2026

She observed that for those who grew up outside the United States, there can be a realisation that fruit in America sometimes tastes as if it has been “sanitised” compared to fresher-tasting varieties elsewhere.

Social Media Reacts

The post drew strong reactions from users, many of whom agreed with her view.

One user commented, “That's because it's genetically modified in the US and here in India we still have some 'desi' varieties left.”

Another wrote, “Fruits and vegetables look picture perfect in the US, shiny, round, flawless, etc... Whereas that is not how in an Indian farmer's market. Touch organic coriander/cilantro from an Indian farmer's market, the smell stays for hours together.”

A third user remarked, “Interesting... Even Australian fruits are great... Till I taste Mangoes, which are nowhere close to Indian mango varieties.”

“Exactly my thoughts when I had arrived in NYC - I was like, what’s this flavored paper we are eating?” another comment read.

Glimpses From Her Delhi Visit

During her visit, Hooker shared snapshots of her time in Delhi on X, expressing surprise at several everyday experiences.

She mentioned noticing Bata as a globally recognised footwear store, tried Parle G biscuits for the first time, and also posted about getting caught in Delhi traffic.

Summit Draws Global Backing

The New Delhi AI Impact Summit Declaration has been signed by 70 countries so far. The government expects the number to cross 80 by Saturday, when the final declaration is set to be released and the summit will conclude.

In view of the overwhelming public response, the government extended the summit expo by an additional day.