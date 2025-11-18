Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWhat Is China’s 9-9-6 Work Rule That Narayana Murthy Cited To Back 72-Hour Week?

What Is China’s 9-9-6 Work Rule That Narayana Murthy Cited To Back 72-Hour Week?

Murthy stressed that meaningful progress hinges on individuals raising their own standards. “Each of us must set high benchmarks for ourselves," he said.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has once again stirred debate over productivity and work culture, reiterating his belief that young Indians need to put in longer hours if the country is to accelerate its economic growth.

In a recent interview, the 79-year-old entrepreneur referred to China’s once-prevalent “9-9-6” work routine, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, as an example of the intensity required for rapid national progress. The practice, common in several Chinese tech giants during the country’s tech boom, amounted to a 72-hour work week. Though China’s Supreme Court ruled the schedule illegal in 2021, reports suggest it still persists informally across sectors.

Narayan Murthy's Request To India Workers

Murthy had made headlines in 2023 for urging young Indians to work 70 hours a week. His latest remarks revisit the same theme, with China’s economic rise serving as a comparison. “There is a saying in China, 9, 9, 6… that is a 72-hour week,” he told Republic TV, adding that India’s youth should adopt similar discipline if they want the country to grow at a competitive pace.

When asked whether India can realistically catch up with China in manufacturing or broader economic metrics, Murthy said it is possible, but only with exceptional effort across the board. He noted that India currently grows at around 6.57%, which he called “reasonable,” but highlighted that China’s economy remains several times larger.

“If we have great ideas and back them with extraordinary action, from citizens, bureaucrats, politicians, corporate leaders and civil society, I believe we can achieve it. But the task is not easy,” he said.

Murthy stressed that meaningful progress hinges on individuals raising their own standards. “Each of us must set high benchmarks for ourselves. The sum of those efforts is what will help India reach China,” he added.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Narayan Murthy 72 Hour Work Week Chine 9-9-6 Rule
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
Cities
3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget