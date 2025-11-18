What Is China’s 9-9-6 Work Rule That Narayana Murthy Cited To Back 72-Hour Week?

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has once again stirred debate over productivity and work culture, reiterating his belief that young Indians need to put in longer hours if the country is to accelerate its economic growth.

In a recent interview, the 79-year-old entrepreneur referred to China’s once-prevalent “9-9-6” work routine, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, as an example of the intensity required for rapid national progress. The practice, common in several Chinese tech giants during the country’s tech boom, amounted to a 72-hour work week. Though China’s Supreme Court ruled the schedule illegal in 2021, reports suggest it still persists informally across sectors.

Narayan Murthy's Request To India Workers

Murthy had made headlines in 2023 for urging young Indians to work 70 hours a week. His latest remarks revisit the same theme, with China’s economic rise serving as a comparison. “There is a saying in China, 9, 9, 6… that is a 72-hour week,” he told Republic TV, adding that India’s youth should adopt similar discipline if they want the country to grow at a competitive pace.

When asked whether India can realistically catch up with China in manufacturing or broader economic metrics, Murthy said it is possible, but only with exceptional effort across the board. He noted that India currently grows at around 6.57%, which he called “reasonable,” but highlighted that China’s economy remains several times larger.

“If we have great ideas and back them with extraordinary action, from citizens, bureaucrats, politicians, corporate leaders and civil society, I believe we can achieve it. But the task is not easy,” he said.

Murthy stressed that meaningful progress hinges on individuals raising their own standards. “Each of us must set high benchmarks for ourselves. The sum of those efforts is what will help India reach China,” he added.