WATCH: Furious Thar Owner Drags SUV To Showroom With Donkeys After Months Of Unresolved Issues

A dramatic and unusual scene unfolded in Maharashtra when a frustrated Junnar resident turned to an unconventional method to highlight his anger over alleged recurring problems in his Mahindra Thar. After months of claiming that his complaints were ignored, he decided to stage a protest that instantly grabbed public attention and set social media ablaze. The incident, which featured a crowd, percussion beats and a unique mode of towing, has now become one of the most talked-about viral moments of the week.

Donkey-Led Protest Turns Into A Street Spectacle

Pune: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In Protest pic.twitter.com/3s2LizjBhF — Pune First (@Pune_First) November 13, 2025

According to locals present at the scene, Ganesh Sangade arrived near the Mahindra dealership in Wakad with his Thar attached to a pair of donkeys, creating a sight that stunned onlookers. The protest wasn't just about making a statement—it was designed to ensure no one could look away. With dhol-tasha artists leading the way, the SUV was slowly pulled along the road, instantly capturing videos, cheers and disbelief from passersby.

Sangade reportedly bought the SUV only a few months ago but claims it began troubling him shortly after he took it home. He alleged that despite multiple service visits and repeated follow-ups, the issues continued without a meaningful resolution. The dramatic donkey-driven procession was his way of showing just how fed up he had become with the repeated breakdowns and the alleged neglect.

Owner Lists Water Leakage, Rust, And Fuel Problems As Key Complaints

Describing his ordeal, Sangade said, "I bought the Thar because it's known as a rugged and reliable vehicle, but it has only caused me problems. Despite servicing it multiple times as per company recommendations, none of the issues have been fixed."

He claims the SUV suffered from several persistent problems including water seeping inside the cabin, rapid fuel consumption that forced him to refuel daily, early signs of rusting on the body, and loud engine noises that made the vehicle uncomfortable to drive.

The viral protest has sparked a wider conversation about customer service standards in the automobile sector. While many users online reacted with humour to the spectacle, a large section expressed concern, pointing out that such unusual demonstrations reflect growing public frustration over after-sales service and unresolved service complaints.