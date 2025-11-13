WATCH: Mother-In-Law Mocks Woman In Labour Pain At Prayagraj Hospital, Triggers Outrage

A video from a Prayagraj hospital has set off a wave of anger and disbelief across social media. The clip, which captures a mother-in-law verbally abusing her daughter-in-law during labour, has reignited discussions about compassion, family support, and the treatment of women during childbirth in India. The incident has drawn thousands of reactions online, with many users calling it "heartbreaking" and "deeply shameful."

The Shocking Incident From Prayagraj

According to reports, the family had travelled from Varanasi to Prayagraj for the delivery. The viral video, filmed inside a hospital labour room, shows an elderly woman furiously yelling at her pregnant daughter-in-law, mocking her cries of pain and demanding she undergo a normal delivery instead of a medically advised caesarean.

The woman can be heard shouting, “Shut up or I’ll break your mouth! How will you become a mother if you cry like this?” At one point, she even scolds her daughter-in-law for holding her husband’s hand, ordering her to let go as doctors and relatives attempt to calm the situation.

However, by the end of the clip, the doctor informs the family that the delivery is already over and the baby has arrived safely. The video then shows the mother-in-law catching her first glimpse of her grandchild.

The video was shared by gynaecologist Dr. Naaz Fatima, who condemned the behaviour and urged families to act with compassion during childbirth. In her post, she wrote, “One should speak lovingly at this time.”

What was meant to be a moment of care and support turned into a distressing display of insensitivity, leaving viewers outraged.

Social Media Reacts: ‘Being Older Doesn’t Mean Being Right’

The footage quickly went viral, drawing thousands of comments and shares across platforms. Many users expressed horror at the elderly woman’s conduct and disappointment at the husband’s silence.

One user wrote, “Hard to watch a pregnant woman being disrespected and no one saying a word. ”

Another commented, “Everyone sees a problematic mother-in-law, but I see a husband who failed to protect his wife. That silence speaks volumes.”

A third reaction read, "I would choose to die than be around such people, Not every old woman is wise, and not every tradition is sacred. "

A Call For Empathy In Delivery Rooms

The viral video has opened a wider conversation about emotional neglect and gender dynamics within Indian families. Health experts stress that kindness and reassurance during labour can significantly ease pain and anxiety for expecting mothers.

As outrage continues to grow, this Prayagraj incident serves as a stark reminder that childbirth is not just a medical process, it’s an emotional journey that demands empathy, patience, and understanding from everyone involved.