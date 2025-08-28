As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with devotion, music, and delicacies, a tiny visitor has captured hearts across social media. A video showing a cat snoozing peacefully on the hand of a beautifully decorated Lord Ganesh idol has gone viral, offering an unexpected yet heartwarming moment amid the festivities.

Shared by Vishu Deolekar on Instagram, the clip shows the cat curled up comfortably, as if it had found the safest and most serene resting place. Viewers quickly flocked to the post, with one popular comment summing it up perfectly: “Bro is in safe hands.” The video has since crossed 8 million views and received over 11 lakh likes, earning it a spot among the most adorable moments of this year’s festival.

Social Media Buzz: Hearts Melt Across Platforms

Netizens have flooded the comments with affectionate reactions, emojis, and playful notes. Some described the clip as a symbol of peace and comfort, while others simply marveled at the sheer cuteness of the feline guest.

One viewer wrote, "Bro is in safe hands ❤️🙌." Another commented, "Bro said...you always keep a mouse 🐁 near you..today it's my turn 😍." Yet another chimed in, “Cutest video on the internet today.” The clip’s viral appeal lies not just in its cuteness but in the joy and calm it radiates, spreading smiles during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Get A Heartwarming Twist

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity. The ten-day festival begins with the installation of Ganesh idols on Chaturthi tithi and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols are immersed in water amid grand processions.

Traditionally, Lord Ganesh is depicted with a tiny mouse, Mushak, as his vahana, a symbol of humility, wisdom, and overcoming ego. This year, a sleepy cat resting on the idol’s hand added a fresh, heartwarming narrative to the celebrations, reminding devotees that joy and devotion can come in the most unexpected forms.