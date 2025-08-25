Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingVideo Of Foreign Nationals Cleaning Drains In Gurugram Goes Viral, Congress Says 'Shameful'

Video Of Foreign Nationals Cleaning Drains In Gurugram Goes Viral, Congress Says 'Shameful'

A viral video shows foreign nationals and locals cleaning Gurugram's clogged drains and garbage-filled streets after heavy rains, highlighting the city's drainage issues.

Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video circulating on social media from Gurugram has left the state government and the local administration red-faced at the international level... quite literally! The clip shows foreign nationals, along with locals, cleaning clogged drains and garbage-strewn streets after heavy rains choked the city's drainage system.

The video, now widely shared online, captures members of an organisation working in Gurugram to clear filth from roads and drains so commuters don't face further hardship. What stood out to viewers was the sight of foreigners, wearing masks and gloves, voluntarily pulling out piles of waste from overflowing drains — treating the city's mess as if it were their own backyard.

The clip, shared by news agency ANI on X, has been viewed thousands of times and has sparked sharp criticism of Gurugram's civic authorities.

Social media users didn't hold back. One wrote, "Now people will say even the English have been made to clean our drains by the government." Another remarked, "Forget what America says, today we say it ourselves." A third user added, "These foreigners are far better than our useless officials, at least they are treating this city like their own home."

Another pointed out that this was extremely shameful for the Gurugram Municipal Corporation.


Video Of Foreign Nationals Cleaning Drains In Gurugram Goes Viral, Congress Says 'Shameful

The viral video has not only embarrassed local authorities but also reignited public anger over Gurugram's recurring drainage and waste management failures.

Congress Gurgaon (rural) district president Vardhan Yadav slammed the ruling BJP, saying that the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation, the local MLA, and the MP from the constituency were from the saffron party. Even the state was under the BJP's rule; yet such a "shameful" incident had to occur.


Video Of Foreign Nationals Cleaning Drains In Gurugram Goes Viral, Congress Says 'Shameful

 

 

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Gurugram News
