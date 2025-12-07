UP Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Full Wedding Ceremony, Groom Arrives In A Baraat-Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 28-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district has sparked widespread discussion after marrying an idol of Lord Krishna in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Pinky Sharma, a postgraduate and a lifelong devotee of Krishna, performed all wedding rituals with the deity’s idol on Saturday, with her family, relatives and village residents participating as if it were a conventional marriage. The unique ceremony, held in Byour Kasimabad village under Islamnagar police station limits, has drawn considerable attention across the region.

बदायूं की पिंकी शर्मा ने भगवान श्रीकृष्ण जी से की शादी



बदायूं जिले के इस्लामनगर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव ब्यौर कासिमाबाद में 28 साल की पिंकी शर्मा ने श्रीकृष्ण की प्रतिमा के साथ धूमधाम से विवाह कर लिया। पूरे गांव ने घराती की भूमिका निभाई और परिवार ने विवाह की पूरी रस्में पूरी कीं pic.twitter.com/dtT9fjfARU — Arjun Chaudharyy (@Arjun5chaudhary) December 7, 2025

A Traditional Wedding-With A Divine Groom

Pinky’s home was decorated for the occasion, a wedding pavilion was set up and her brother-in-law Indresh Kumar arrived in a car carrying Lord Krishna’s idol, adorned like a groom. Around 125 people joined as the wedding party. When the procession reached her home, a customary welcome was performed.

Pinky lifted the idol in her arms and stepped onto the stage for the rituals. She exchanged garlands with the deity, followed by the sindoor ceremony. Artists from Vrindavan performed devotional dances as part of the celebrations, and a feast was prepared for the entire village. Pinky circled the sacred fire, carrying the Krishna idol for the seven traditional wedding rounds. The farewell ceremony took place the next morning, though she continues to live in her parental home.

Lifelong Devotion & A Turning Point

Her father, Suresh Chandra, said Pinky has been devoted to Krishna since childhood and often accompanied him to Vrindavan. Around four months ago, she experienced something she interpreted as divine intervention: while receiving prasad at the Banke Bihari temple, a pure gold ring fell into her scarf. Pinky believed this was a blessing and decided she would marry no human, only Krishna.

During a recent illness, she astonished her family by carrying a heavy Krishna idol through Vrindavan and completing the Govardhan parikrama. She later recovered, which she considered another sign.

Her father said he fully supports her decision and has promised to give her a share in the family property like his sons. Her mother, Ramendri, said that although the idea felt unusual at first, the family agreed because Pinky’s choice stemmed from devotion.

In an interview, Pinky said her life is dedicated to God, adding that while education has its place, her peace lies in devotion and surrender to Krishna.