HomeTrending‘Rs 1.2 Lakh, 3 Years Experience’: Home Ministry’s Hiring Post Goes Viral, LinkedIn Flags ‘Data Farming’ Trap

A LinkedIn post for a Social Media Manager role at I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs has gone viral for offering Rs 1.2 lakh a month for just three years of experience.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A hiring post linked to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has gone viral on LinkedIn, with several users flagging it as a potential “data farming” trap. The post advertises a Social Media Manager role at the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in Delhi, offering a salary of Rs 1.2 lakh per month for candidates with just three years of experience. While the position appears attractive on paper, many LinkedIn users have questioned the legitimacy of the post, saying that the use of a Google Form and the unusually high salary make the listing appear “even more fishy”.

Before turning to the reactions the post received, let us take a look at the job posting itself. 

‘Rs 1.2 Lakh, 3 Years Experience’

“Location: Delhi, Role: Full-time on-site, Experience: 3 years, Salary: Rs.1,20,000 per month. We are hiring a Social Media Manager to join our team on a contract basis for Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4c,” read the job posting shared by Purkhaa Tak, Head of social media at I4C. 

In the next few lines, she outlined the basic details of the role and described the skills and qualifications expected from applicants.

The person should have hands-on experience with platform management across Instagram, X, LinkedIn, YouTube and emerging platforms, basic design and writing skills, an understanding of ads, SEO fundamentals, and the ability to handle crises calmly and intelligently,” it added

According to the listing, candidates are required to apply through a Google Form, which will be used to shortlist applicants. 

The Google Form ask the applicants to provide basic personal details such as full name and email address, along with a 15-word pitch explaining why they are suitable for the role. It also includes several questions designed to assess a candidate’s skills and provides an option to upload a CV.

Here’s How LinkedIn Users Reacted To This Post:

The post has taken off on LinkedIn, mainly because of the high salary attached to a role requiring just three years of experience. While many reacted to it, some even reposted it for better reach. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. 

I’m sorry to say you are head of social media and your own likes are very low. You have more than 1 lac followers,” read one comment. 

Another said, “The Google form makes it look like data farming, even if it’s legit. The high salary (by Indian standards for 3 years of exp) makes it even more fishy.”

A third LinkedIn user agreed with the “data farming” part and replied with just one word - “Indeed”.









Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Trending Hiring Post LinkedIn Job Hiring
