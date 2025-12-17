Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'Agar Main Aise Aapki...': Rakhi Sawant Bashes Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Controversy

Rakhi Sawant criticised Nitish Kumar for touching a Muslim woman doctor’s hijab during a public event, saying religious clothing must be respected and urging the CM to apologise publicly.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
The hijab controversy involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now taken a strong celebrity turn, with Rakhi Sawant openly slamming the CM in a viral video. The issue started during an appointment-letter distribution event for over 1,000 AYUSH doctors, where a Muslim woman doctor, Nusrat Parveen, approached the stage wearing a hijab that covered her face. 

A viral clip shows Nitish Kumar reacting and pulling down her veil, leaving the doctor visibly uncomfortable. The moment triggered massive outrage online, and Rakhi Sawant’s emotional reaction has added fuel to the debate.

Rakhi Sawant On Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy

Rakhi Sawant addressed Nitish Kumar directly in a video that quickly spread across social media. She began by greeting him respectfully, calling herself a big fan and praising him as a good leader and person. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

However, her tone soon turned emotional and angry as she questioned his action. Rakhi said that calling a Muslim woman on stage to honour her and then touching her hijab was completely wrong.

She clearly stated that in Islam, a woman’s naqab or hijab should not be touched by anyone. Rakhi said Nitish Kumar, being such a senior and experienced leader, should have known this basic thing. She repeatedly asked, “Nitish ji, yeh aapne kya kar diya?” showing her shock and disappointment.

Nitish Kumar Hijab Controversy Sparks Apology Demand

In her video, Rakhi Sawant used strong words to explain how humiliating the moment was for the woman doctor. She gave an example, saying how it would feel if someone publicly pulled Nitish Kumar’s clothes in front of everyone. According to her, respect for women cannot be selective.

Rakhi also said that she respects Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but she will not tolerate disrespect towards women, especially when it involves religious clothing like the burqa. She demanded that Nitish Kumar should publicly apologise to the woman, call the media, and say sorry to her by calling her “behan.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office clarified that appointment letters were given to 685 Ayurveda doctors, 393 homoeopaths, and 205 Unani practitioners. Only 10 doctors received letters directly from Nitish Kumar, while the rest were appointed online. 

Despite this clarification, the focus remains on the viral video and Rakhi Sawant’s sharp reaction, which continues to dominate social media discussions around the Nitish Kumar hijab controversy.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
