ABP Live Off The Field: Rohit Sharma Reacts To Fan Offering Vada Pao While Training - WATCH

HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: Rohit Sharma Reacts To Fan Offering Vada Pao While Training - WATCH

ABP Live Off The Field: Rohit Sharma shares a light-hearted moment with fans, reacting to a playful vada pav offer as he gears up for the IND vs NZ ODI series.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

ABP Live Off The Field: Rohit Sharma has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming India vs New Zealand One Day International (ODI) series.

He has also been working on his fitness for the last many months, having lost a considerable amount of weight, and looks in great touch so far. 

Rohit’s presence, as has often been the case, attracted crowd around the nets during a recent training session, from where a clip of an interesting fan interaction has now surfaced. Check it out:

One of the fans asks the former Indian captain in Marathi "Rohit bhaiya, vadapav pahije ka?", which basically means "would you like a vada pav?"

Rohit Sharma immediately waves back, which could have either meant no or just an acknowledgement for the fans around him.

Rohit Sharma Gears Up For IND vs NZ ODIs

Rohit Sharma, at this stage in his career, only features for India in ODIs, and his upcoming assignment is a three-match series against New Zealand, an opponent he last met in the ICC Champions Trophy final, delivering a match-winning knock.

He last played for the Men in Blue in three matches against South Africa, at home, scoring two 57, 14, and 75 runs. 

Prior to that he had toured Australia, again for three matches, where scored 8, 73, and an unbeaten 121 in Sydney.

Needless to say, fans would be hoping for the 'Hitman' to continue scoring big runs, especially with this home series against the Kiwis. The first match is scheduled to take place this Sunday, that is January 11, 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Viral Video Rohit Sharma Training ABP Live Off The Field
