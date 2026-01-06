Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Musical Side At Reliance Event - WATCH

ABP Live Off The Field: Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her musical side by singing ‘Aashayein’ at Reliance Foundation’s event on Monday.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
ABP Live Off The Field: Jemimah Rodrigues was one of the many cricketers to attend Reliance Foundation's United in Triumph event in Mumbai on Monday, January 5, 2026.

While she is mostly known for the skills on the field, she showed a different side of her during this event, when she took to the stage with a mic and guitar in hand.

Rodrigues sung the song 'Aashayein', originally sung by KK and Salim Merchant for the 2005 sports film, Iqbal. Check it out:

This film is an inspiring sports drama about a deaf and mute boy from a small village in India who dreams of playing cricket for the national team.

Facing family opposition and societal challenges, he overcomes obstacles with determination and guidance from a former cricketer, ultimately chasing his passion against all odds.

As for Jemimah Rodrigues, she will mark a brand new chapter in her already illustrious career soon by taking on the role of captain for the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Fresh Responsibility For Jemimah Rodrigues In WPL

Jemimah Rodrigues has represented DC in the WPL ever since the tournament's inception a couple of years ago, albeit only as a player.

Now, she will be leading the three-time Runners Up, taking over the role from Australia's Meg Lanning, who the franchise let go ahead of the WPL 2026 Auctions.

The capital franchise boasts a strong squad, as it has in previous seasons, making the final on all occasions thus far, but Rodrigues will have the responsibility to take them one step further, and clinch the illusive trophy. 

Delhi Capitals start their WPL campaign against the Mumbai Indians this Saturday, that is January 10, 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where Jemimah Rodrigues lifted the ICC Women's World Cup with India this past November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Jemimah Rodrigues attend on January 5, 2026?

Jemimah Rodrigues attended Reliance Foundation's United in Triumph event in Mumbai. She performed a song on stage with a mic and guitar.

What song did Jemimah Rodrigues sing at the event?

Jemimah Rodrigues sang the song 'Aashayein', originally performed by KK for the film Iqbal. This song is from an inspiring sports drama about a deaf and mute boy's cricket dream.

What new role will Jemimah Rodrigues take on in the upcoming WPL season?

Jemimah Rodrigues will be the new captain for the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. She takes over from Meg Lanning.

When and where will the Delhi Capitals begin their WPL 2026 campaign?

The Delhi Capitals will start their WPL campaign against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals WPL ABP Live Off The Field Jemimah Rodrigues Reliance Event
