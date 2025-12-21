Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingParalysed Man Brought To Kanpur Court On Stretcher In Case Filed By Wife: Watch

Paralysed Man Brought To Kanpur Court On Stretcher In Case Filed By Wife: Watch

The case relates to an application filed by the wife under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, seeking maintenance. She alleged her husband was fully fit and was using illness as an excuse.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a scene that stunned those present, a Kanpur family court on Thursday witnessed a paralysed man being brought directly from a hospital on a stretcher to contest a maintenance claim filed by his wife.

The case relates to an application filed by the wife under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking maintenance, an Amar Ujala report said. The wife has alleged that her husband was fully fit and was using illness as an excuse to avoid paying maintenance.

Family Shows Medical Records

To counter the claim, the husband’s family produced medical reports and photographs and presented the man himself before the court on a stretcher to demonstrate his actual condition.

According to the man’s relatives, the couple separated barely a month after marriage, following which the man suffered paralysis. He has been undergoing treatment for the past five years and is entirely dependent on his family, unable to carry out basic daily activities.

“My brother has been under treatment for five years. His wife never supported him. Now she is further harassing him with false claims,” the man’s sister said.

The court took note of the medical documents and evidence placed on record and directed that the matter be listed for further hearing. The case underscores the importance of fact-finding and due process in maintenance-related disputes, the report said.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Kanpur Court Paralysed Man Kanpur Kanpur Viral Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Assam Played Major Role In Ahom Empire, Will Shine In Viksit Bharat Too': PM Modi In Dibrugarh
'Assam Played Major Role In Ahom Empire, Will Shine In Viksit Bharat Too': PM Modi
World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget