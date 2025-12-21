Paralysed Man Brought To Kanpur Court On Stretcher In Case Filed By Wife: Watch

In a scene that stunned those present, a Kanpur family court on Thursday witnessed a paralysed man being brought directly from a hospital on a stretcher to contest a maintenance claim filed by his wife.

The case relates to an application filed by the wife under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking maintenance, an Amar Ujala report said. The wife has alleged that her husband was fully fit and was using illness as an excuse to avoid paying maintenance.

Family Shows Medical Records

To counter the claim, the husband’s family produced medical reports and photographs and presented the man himself before the court on a stretcher to demonstrate his actual condition.

According to the man’s relatives, the couple separated barely a month after marriage, following which the man suffered paralysis. He has been undergoing treatment for the past five years and is entirely dependent on his family, unable to carry out basic daily activities.

“My brother has been under treatment for five years. His wife never supported him. Now she is further harassing him with false claims,” the man’s sister said.

The court took note of the medical documents and evidence placed on record and directed that the matter be listed for further hearing. The case underscores the importance of fact-finding and due process in maintenance-related disputes, the report said.