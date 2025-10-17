Mohnish Bahl And Daughter Krishaa Win Hearts With Live Performance Of Hotel California; Watch

It was a magical evening at Mumbai’s Musicians Mall when veteran actor Mohnish Bahl took to the stage alongside his younger daughter Krishaa Bahl for a heartfelt live performance of the timeless classic Hotel California. The event served as a special platform for Krishaa to showcase her singing talent, and the father-daughter duo’s performance left the audience spellbound.

Fans and industry friends flooded social media with love for their soulful act.

Celebs Applaud the Father-Daughter Duo

The performance garnered immense appreciation from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Actress Tanisha Mukherjee couldn’t resist complimenting Krishaa, commenting, “Awwww Krishaa.”

Actor Samir Soni also shared his admiration, saying, “Lovely!!!! You’re living my dream, brother. Unfortunately, my guitar is rotting in the corner.”

Mohnish Bahl’s Legacy in Film and Television

A respected name in Indian cinema, Mohnish Bahl has built a remarkable career spanning both films and television. The son of legendary actress Nutan, Mohnish made his debut with Bekaraar (1983) and earned widespread recognition for his role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).

His illustrious filmography includes blockbusters such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! , Raja Hindustani, LOC Kargil, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. On the small screen, he has been part of popular shows like Isi Bahane, Dill Mill Gayye, Kasturi, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Star Vivaah. Known for his versatile acting and dignified persona, Mohnish continues to command admiration across generations.

Fans were particularly delighted to see this new musical side of the actor and praised Krishaa’s talent and confidence on stage.

A Family with Artistic Roots

Beyond acting, Mohnish has occasionally ventured into the world of music. According to IMDb, he was credited in the music department for the 1999 film Safari and has appeared on singing reality shows — one of which paid tribute to his late mother, Nutan. His elder daughter Pranutan Bahl has also made her mark as a film actress, continuing the family’s creative legacy.

About ‘Hotel California’

Originally released in 1976 by the legendary band Eagles, Hotel California remains one of the most iconic songs in rock history. Written by Don Henley and Glenn Frey, the song’s haunting lyrics capture an allegorical journey from innocence to experience, symbolizing the excess and hedonism of California’s 1970s music scene.