Jim Corbett Safari Guide Banned After Tourist Alleges Misconduct In Viral Post

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A tourist's account of a troubling safari experience at Jim Corbett National Park has gone viral, sparking outrage over the conduct of park guides and prompting officials to launch an inquiry.

The visitor, identified as Rattan Dhillon, shared a post on X describing his guide's "bizarre and disgraceful" behaviour, from offering tobacco to tourists and littering, to napping through most of the safari.

“Meet our guide for the day at Jim Corbett National Park and unfortunately, this is what he had to offer: tobacco. We even had to stop him from littering by throwing the packet on the ground,” Dhillon wrote.

Guide Slept For An Hour During Safari

He added that after sleeping for nearly an hour during the safari, the guide woke up only to remark, “Deer meat tastes good.”
“There was not a single word about the park, wildlife, or conservation,” Dhillon said, calling the episode “embarrassing,” especially in front of foreign tourists who were eager to learn about India’s biodiversity.

Dhillon’s post, which has garnered over 2.4 million views, drew a flood of reactions from social media users. While many condemned the alleged behaviour, others said their experiences at Corbett had been positive.

One user commented, "When compared to guides in Europe, Indian guides stand nowhere. They exploit tourists." Another countered, "I've been to Corbett 7-8 times and never encountered a rude or careless guide."

In response to the controversy, Corbett Tiger Reserve Field Director Saket Badola said the guide had been banned pending an inquiry.
“Thanks for bringing the matter to my attention. Such behaviour is not acceptable if true. An inquiry has been instituted, and the guide has been banned till the completion of the investigation. Due action will be taken based on the findings,” Badola stated.

Jim Corbett National Park, India’s oldest tiger reserve, is one of the country’s most visited wildlife destinations — but the incident has reignited concerns over tourism ethics, guide training, and conservation awareness in India’s protected areas.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
