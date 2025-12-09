Don't Like To Take A Bath? This Rs 3.5 Crore Machine Is Here To Help: VIDEO

A next-generation “human washing machine” that turned heads at the World Expo in Osaka has now entered the commercial market in Japan, marking a rare moment when sci-fi spectacle becomes everyday service. Developed by Japanese technology firm Science, the capsule-like device allows users to recline inside a sealed pod for a full-body cleanse, no spinning, no scrubbing, paired with calming visuals and soothing music.

Dubbed the “human washer of the future,” the machine drew enormous crowds during the six-month expo, which concluded in October after welcoming more than 27 million visitors. The concept revives an earlier prototype showcased at the 1970 Osaka Expo, an invention that left a deep impression on Science’s current president when he saw it as a child.

A Machine That ‘Washes the Soul’

Company spokeswoman Sachiko Maekura says the updated version does more than wash the body. Sensors inside the capsule track the user’s heartbeat and vital signs throughout the session, creating what she described as an experience that also “washes the soul.” The system is designed to ensure comfort and safety while delivering what the company presents as a deeply relaxing ritual.

Growing interest from overseas firms, including a US-based resort operator, encouraged Science to move forward with commercial production. The first unit has already been sold to a hotel in Osaka, where guests will soon be able to book the unusual service as part of their stay.

Retail Debut and Limited Production

According to The Japan Times, electronics retailer Yamada Denki has also purchased the Mirai Human Washing Machine as a customer draw. A demonstration unit will go on public display from December 25, alongside a hands-on experience corner for visitors, Yamada Holdings announced on Wednesday.

Because of the machine’s niche appeal and complex engineering, Science plans to manufacture only around 50 units. Local media estimate each unit will cost about 60 million yen, or roughly $385,000. At a news conference on Wednesday, Science Chairman Yasuaki Aoyama said the goal is to extend the expo experience to people who never had the chance to attend. “We want those who could not visit the expo to experience this technology,” he said.

How the Human Washing Machine Works

Step 1: Enter the Capsule

Users lie down inside a fully enclosed, 2.3-metre-long pod designed to accommodate the entire body.

Step 2: Automated Cleansing

Microbubbles and a fine mist shower gently wash the body without the need for manual movement.

Step 3: Real-Time Health Monitoring

Built-in sensors continuously track vital signs, including heartbeat, to ensure the user’s safety.

Step 4: Immersive Relaxation

During the wash, calming images and soft music play inside the capsule to enhance relaxation.

Step 5: Automatic Drying

Once the wash cycle ends, the system dries the body automatically.

Step 6: Exit Refreshed

The entire process takes about 15 minutes, after which users step out clean, dry and refreshed — without lifting a towel.