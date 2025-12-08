Move Over Introverts And Extroverts, There's A New ‘Otrovert’ In Town

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A new personality label, “otrovert”, is quietly gaining traction in online psychology circles and workplace conversations, challenging the long-standing binary of introverts and extroverts. The term is increasingly being used to describe people whose social energy and behavioural preferences shift depending on context, environment, and emotional state, rather than fitting neatly into one fixed category.

While the world has long understood introverts as people who recharge through solitude and extroverts as those who draw energy from social interaction, “otrovert” is emerging as a way to capture a more fluid, situational personality style. Unlike the established concept of “ambivert,” which refers to individuals who exhibit balanced traits of both introversion and extroversion, “otrovert” is being used to describe people who experience more pronounced swings between the two extremes.

Who Is An 'Otrovert'?

Coined by Dr. Rami Kaminski, the term 'otrovert' is born from the Spanish (etymologically inherited from Latin), “otro” meaning “other” and the Latin-rooted “vert” meaning “to turn” as in “directions.”

According to Jennifer Chase Finch, "An “otrovert” embodies the personality trait of “otherness,” remaining an eternal outsider amidst humanity’s shift from solitude to social connection through language."

Additionally, otroverts have a unique relational style, and naturally lean toward empathy and friendliness. However, their sense of being out of place and the “dissonance between looking and acting like an insider while feeling like an outsider is tiring, leading them to withdraw from the group in favor of one-on-one relationships and avoiding unnecessary social obligations.”

Mental health professionals observing this trend say the growing popularity of the term reflects a broader cultural shift in how people understand identity and behaviour. In a world shaped by hybrid workplaces, remote learning, digital communities, and constant online visibility, many individuals no longer feel that fixed personality labels reflect their lived reality. Instead, they report feeling highly social and expressive in some settings, while withdrawing and seeking isolation in others, without this pattern feeling inconsistent or unnatural to them.

Social Media Boost For 'Otroverts'

Social media has played a central role in the term’s rise. Short-form video platforms and online forums are filled with creators explaining their “otrovert” tendencies, describing how they can confidently lead meetings, network in large groups, or create content for thousands of followers, yet feel emotionally drained and retreat from communication for days at a time. These descriptions have resonated widely, especially among young adults navigating fast-changing work and social environments.

Experts caution, however, that “otrovert” is not yet a clinically recognised psychological category. It does not appear in formal diagnostic manuals, and most academic research still relies on established personality frameworks. Nevertheless, psychologists note that the popularity of the term highlights an important reality, that human personality is rarely rigid. People adapt to stress, responsibilities, relationships, and social demands in ways that traditional labels may oversimplify.

Whether the term becomes formally accepted or remains part of online cultural vocabulary, its growing use suggests that the way people understand themselves, and each other, is becoming less about rigid categories and more about fluid, lived experience.