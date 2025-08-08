Gurugram Man Loses ₹8,000 In Petrol Pump Tyre Shop Scam, Warns Others On Instagram

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingGurugram Man Loses ₹8,000 In Petrol Pump Tyre Shop Scam, Warns Others On Instagram

Gurugram resident Pranay exposed a tyre repair scam where petrol pump shops create fake punctures to overcharge customers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)

A Gurugram resident recently fell victim to a tyre repair scam that cost him ₹8,000. Sharing his experience in an Instagram video, he exposed how some tyre shops at petrol pumps allegedly create fake punctures to overcharge unsuspecting customers.

The man, identified as Pranay, said he was driving when his car's puncture warning light came on. He stopped at a nearby petrol pump, where the tyre shop worker inspected the tyre and claimed it needed to be removed for a thorough check. The worker lifted the car, sprayed soapy water on the tyre, and used a brush, and soon, multiple bubbles appeared. He then removed a screw from the tyre and claimed there were four punctures, insisting each would require a "mushroom patch" costing ₹300, totalling ₹1,200.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranay Kapoor (@pranaykapooor)

Pranay grew suspicious and decided not to repair the tyre there. Instead, he took it to a trusted tyre shop. The technician found only one genuine puncture, alleging the others had been deliberately made using a pointed tool that scammers use while pretending to check tyres.

However, the damage was already done — the tampered tyre was beyond repair, forcing Pranay to buy a new one for ₹8,000. In his video, posted on August 6 from the Instagram handle @pranaykapooor, he urged viewers not to fall for such tricks and to share the warning with friends and family. 

Around 500 users shared their own experiences. One said it had happened to them at least three times in the past nine months. Another reported facing the same scam with a two-wheeler. A third thanked Pranay, saying they now suspected a similar incident during their last repair.

Pranay's advice: always stand near your vehicle during a puncture check, watch the tools being used, and if in doubt, get a second opinion immediately. A little vigilance, he said, can save thousands of rupees.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
