Firm Starts 30-Minute Daily Masturbation Break, Owner Says Employees More Focused Now

An adult entertainment business owner based in Barcelona has implemented an unconventional workplace policy, a 30-minute daily break for masturbation. Originally introduced in 2021 as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative has since become a permanent feature at Erika Lust's Swedish company, as per The News Movement.

Lust said she noticed rising levels of stress, agitation and reduced focus among her staff after months of pandemic-related disruptions. “Years of pandemic life had started to take their toll on us,” she wrote in a blog post, explaining the rationale behind the idea. With over 40 employees under her leadership, Lust sought a creative solution to combat stress and revive productivity.

Dedicated Space For Self-Pleasure

As part of the initiative, Lust converted a private room in her office into what she calls a "masturbation station", a safe and comfortable space designated for employees to unwind through self-pleasure. The move was initially launched during "Masturbation Month" in May 2021, giving employees an extra half hour daily for personal use.

According to Lust, the results have been encouraging. Staff members have reported feeling calmer, more focused, and less irritable. She also noted that the effort has drawn interest from wellness communities, and some sex toy manufacturers have offered product donations to support the program.

Lust, who founded her company in 2005 and is known for championing indie adult cinema, said the initiative also aims to de-stigmatise conversations around masturbation. She maintains that self-pleasure not only enhances mental well-being but also boosts creativity and productivity.

"Masturbation breaks are about more than stress relief, they’re about normalising something natural," Lust told The News Movement.