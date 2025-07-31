Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingFirm Starts 30-Minute Daily Masturbation Break, Owner Says Employees More Focused Now

Firm Starts 30-Minute Daily Masturbation Break, Owner Says Employees More Focused Now

As part of the initiative, Lust converted a private room in her office into what she calls a "masturbation station", a space designated for employees to unwind through self-pleasure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 08:11 AM (IST)

An adult entertainment business owner based in Barcelona has implemented an unconventional workplace policy, a 30-minute daily break for masturbation. Originally introduced in 2021 as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative has since become a permanent feature at Erika Lust's Swedish company, as per The News Movement.

Lust said she noticed rising levels of stress, agitation and reduced focus among her staff after months of pandemic-related disruptions. “Years of pandemic life had started to take their toll on us,” she wrote in a blog post, explaining the rationale behind the idea. With over 40 employees under her leadership, Lust sought a creative solution to combat stress and revive productivity.

Dedicated Space For Self-Pleasure

As part of the initiative, Lust converted a private room in her office into what she calls a "masturbation station", a safe and comfortable space designated for employees to unwind through self-pleasure. The move was initially launched during "Masturbation Month" in May 2021, giving employees an extra half hour daily for personal use.

According to Lust, the results have been encouraging. Staff members have reported feeling calmer, more focused, and less irritable. She also noted that the effort has drawn interest from wellness communities, and some sex toy manufacturers have offered product donations to support the program.

Lust, who founded her company in 2005 and is known for championing indie adult cinema, said the initiative also aims to de-stigmatise conversations around masturbation. She maintains that self-pleasure not only enhances mental well-being but also boosts creativity and productivity.

"Masturbation breaks are about more than stress relief, they’re about normalising something natural," Lust told The News Movement.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trending News Masturbation Break Office News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Over 150 Flights Cancelled Across UK Airports Due To Radar Fault
Over 150 Flights Cancelled Across UK Airports Due To Radar Fault
India
'You Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress; Says Op Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
'Congress Gave Away PoK, BJP Will Bring It Back': Amit Shah Says Operation Sindoor 'Wasn't War'
Sports
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always Be Respected'
CONFIRMED! No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always...'
India
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During Amit Shah's Speech
‘PM Must Respond, Insulting House’: Kharge-Led Opposition Walks Out Of RS During Shah's Speech
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget