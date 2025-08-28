Dubai Princess Gets Engaged To Rapper Montana Year After Divorcing Husband On Instagram

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingDubai Princess Gets Engaged To Rapper Montana Year After Divorcing Husband On Instagram

Sheikha Mahra stunned followers with a blunt Instagram post declaring her divorce, accusing her husband of being preoccupied with “other companions.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai’s ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

The 31-year-old royal accepted Montana’s proposal during Paris Fashion Week in June, shortly after the rapper walked the runway for the “3.Paradis Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026” show. While the engagement has been confirmed, no details of the proposal or a wedding date have been disclosed.

Dubai Princess Divorced Husband On Instagram

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, first sparked romance rumours with Sheikha Mahra in late 2024, months after she publicly ended her marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

At the time, Sheikha Mahra stunned followers with a blunt Instagram post declaring her divorce, accusing her husband of being preoccupied with “other companions.” In the post, dated July 17, 2024, she wrote: “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

Montana, a three-time Grammy nominee, has yet to comment publicly on the engagement.

Tags :
Trending News Sheikha Mahra French Montana Dubai Princess Engaged
