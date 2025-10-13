Family Finds Rs 2 Lakh In Old DTH Box As Diwali Cleaning Springs A Surprise, Checkout Viral Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With Diwali around the corner, a Reddit post has gone viral after a family discovered a hidden fortune of Rs 2 lakh during their traditional Diwali Safai, the annual deep cleaning ritual performed to invite prosperity and blessings from Maa Lakshmi. The user, sharing the story under the title “Biggest Diwali Safai of 2025,” revealed that the cash was hidden in old Rs 2,000 denomination notes inside a DTH set-top box, likely left behind during demonetisation. The poster added they had yet to tell their father.

The Reddit community responded with amusement and excitement. One user commented, “This is the stuff of legends! Your dad owes you a big treat now.” Another joked, “Imagine demonetisation hiding fortunes like this everywhere. I need to check my attic!” A third remarked, “This is why I never throw away old gadgets. You never know what’s hidden inside.” The story sparked widespread discussion about Diwali customs, hidden stashes from demonetisation, and the joy of unexpected discoveries.

RBI Withdrawal Of Rs 2,000 Notes

The Reserve Bank of India withdrew Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. At the time, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,884 crore remained in circulation out of a total value of Rs 3.56 lakh crore, meaning 98.35 per cent had already been returned. The RBI continues to facilitate exchanges at 19 issue offices nationwide, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.