Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Aastha Ke Naam Pe Paakhand': Dhanda Nyoliwala's 'Fake Baba' Lyrics Spark Anger

'Aastha Ke Naam Pe Paakhand': Dhanda Nyoliwala's 'Fake Baba' Lyrics Spark Anger

Dhanda Nyoliwala’s latest song triggered massive religious anger online, with protests and reaction videos pushing the rapper to change lyrics and visuals within days of release.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia-based Haryanvi rapper Praveen Dhanda, known as Dhanda Nyoliwala, is facing major backlash over controversial lyrics and visuals from his latest single Vomit on Paper. The issue erupted after listeners claimed the song made disrespectful references to religious figures. Social media protests, criticism, and reaction videos followed quickly over the weekend. 

As the controversy grew, Dhanda went live on social media to clarify his position and announced that the disputed lyric would be changed to calm the situation and avoid further tension.

Dhanda Nyoliwala Controversy Over Religious Lyrics Sparks Outrage

The controversy revolves around a section from Vomit on Paper that talks about “fake babas.” While no religious figure is directly named, the song includes a photograph that many viewers felt looked like Baba Bageshwar, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. This led to anger among religious groups who felt the imagery was insulting.

The situation worsened after a scene from the music video surfaced online. The clip showed a saffron-clad figure being kicked, which many people found highly offensive. Soon after, protests and criticism flooded social media platforms. Many users accused the rapper of disrespecting saints and religious traditions.

Videos reacting to the song began circulating, and demands for action grew louder. The issue quickly became a talking point online, with people sharing clips, screenshots, and opinions. Religious groups warned against insulting faith, while the controversy continued to gain traction over the weekend.

Sadhvi Deva Thakur came forward to challenge Dhanda to come to Harayana and perform in a concert. Here's what she said:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NOTCH DOPE (@notchdope)

Some even applauded him for bringing the topic of fake babas into sthe potlight through his songs.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 👑SOWATI_PUNIA👑 (@sowati_jatni_)

Vomit on Paper Faces Backlash, Lyric Change Announced

As the backlash intensified, Dhanda addressed the issue through a live social media session. He announced that the controversial line was being revised and said the updated version had already been submitted. Dhanda also explained why he targeted 'fake babas' in the first place.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Kala (@dhanda__nyoliwala_crew)

Dhanda also spoke about how such controversies deepen divisions in society. He appealed for dialogue instead of anger and conflict. Without naming Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, he maintained that his song criticises hypocrisy and social wrongdoing, not religion or faith itself.

Dhanda has now re-released the song, where you can no longer see the saffron-clad figure being kicked, which was the centre of the whole controversy.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget