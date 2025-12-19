'Aastha Ke Naam Pe Paakhand': Dhanda Nyoliwala's 'Fake Baba' Lyrics Spark Anger

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australia-based Haryanvi rapper Praveen Dhanda, known as Dhanda Nyoliwala, is facing major backlash over controversial lyrics and visuals from his latest single Vomit on Paper. The issue erupted after listeners claimed the song made disrespectful references to religious figures. Social media protests, criticism, and reaction videos followed quickly over the weekend.

As the controversy grew, Dhanda went live on social media to clarify his position and announced that the disputed lyric would be changed to calm the situation and avoid further tension.

Dhanda Nyoliwala Controversy Over Religious Lyrics Sparks Outrage

The controversy revolves around a section from Vomit on Paper that talks about “fake babas.” While no religious figure is directly named, the song includes a photograph that many viewers felt looked like Baba Bageshwar, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. This led to anger among religious groups who felt the imagery was insulting.

The situation worsened after a scene from the music video surfaced online. The clip showed a saffron-clad figure being kicked, which many people found highly offensive. Soon after, protests and criticism flooded social media platforms. Many users accused the rapper of disrespecting saints and religious traditions.

Videos reacting to the song began circulating, and demands for action grew louder. The issue quickly became a talking point online, with people sharing clips, screenshots, and opinions. Religious groups warned against insulting faith, while the controversy continued to gain traction over the weekend.

Sadhvi Deva Thakur came forward to challenge Dhanda to come to Harayana and perform in a concert. Here's what she said:

Some even applauded him for bringing the topic of fake babas into sthe potlight through his songs.

Vomit on Paper Faces Backlash, Lyric Change Announced

As the backlash intensified, Dhanda addressed the issue through a live social media session. He announced that the controversial line was being revised and said the updated version had already been submitted. Dhanda also explained why he targeted 'fake babas' in the first place.

Dhanda also spoke about how such controversies deepen divisions in society. He appealed for dialogue instead of anger and conflict. Without naming Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, he maintained that his song criticises hypocrisy and social wrongdoing, not religion or faith itself.

Dhanda has now re-released the song, where you can no longer see the saffron-clad figure being kicked, which was the centre of the whole controversy.