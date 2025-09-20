Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Delhi Man Tells Korean Women 'I Love You' At India Gate, Video Goes Viral

A video capturing an awkward exchange between an Indian man and two Korean tourists at Delhi's India Gate has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism on social media.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 05:07 PM (IST)

A recent video from Delhi's iconic India Gate has ignited a firestorm of criticism online. The footage, shared by a content creator Jay, shows an Indian man approaching two Korean tourists, leading to an uncomfortable exchange that has left viewers unsettled. The now viral video has sparked widespread discussions about personal boundaries and cultural sensitivity.

In the viral clip, the man approaches the women and says, "Hello, excuse me, my dream, punch... punch..." seemingly attempting to request a fist bump. One of the women, confused, responds, "You want to punch me?" The person recording the clip clarifies, "Fist bump," after which the women reluctantly comply.

The interaction escalates when the man expresses his "other wish," to hug the women. One of them agrees, though her body language suggests discomfort during the brief embrace. As he walks away, the man adds, "You are so cute. I love you," extending his hand. The women laugh nervously, attempting to diffuse the situation.

Public Outrage And Calls For Accountability

The video has gone viral on social media platforms and has since crossed 2.3 million views, 38k likes, and 49k shares, drawing a barrage of angry responses online. Many users found the interaction disrespectful and embarrassing. One comment read, "Sorry from India." Another viewer said, "Now pls dont complain why indians are facing racism outside of india."

Some expressed frustration at the man's persistence, with a user writing, "First a fist bump, then a hug, then an 'I love you'? This is harassment, not humour." Another added, "Police should take action."

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending Korean Tourists Viral Reel
