Golgappa Dispute In Vadodara: Woman Halts Traffic Demanding Two Missing Panipuris
Vadodara traffic came to a halt when a woman staged a road protest over missing golgappas, demanding fair serving from a street vendor.
In Vadodara this week, an unexpected street food dispute brought the city’s traffic to a standstill. The drama unfolded near the serene Sursagar Lake when a woman claimed she had been short-changed, not in cash, but in puris. For Rs 20, she had expected six crunchy, filled puris but received only four. Outraged at the perceived injustice, she staged a one-woman sit-in right in the middle of the road, refusing to budge until her demand for the missing two puris was met.
A Golgappa Dispute Brings Traffic To A Standstill
गुजरात के वडोदरा में गोलगप्पे कम खिलाने पर सड़क में धरने पर बैठी महिला— आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) September 19, 2025
20 रुपये में 6 पानीपुरी की जगह खिलाए चार गोलगप्पे, गुजरात के वडोदरा में सड़क पर बैठी महिला, DIAL 112 टीम ने स्थिति को संभाला। pic.twitter.com/8iX1VBXruq
What started as a simple street food purchase escalated into an unusual roadblock. The woman's insistence on fairness for her ₹ 20 order created a spectacle. Traffic ground to a halt, with cars and two-wheelers inching past the protester. The incident also sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with many users sharing clips of the extraordinary stand-off.
Onlookers and motorists were caught between amusement and inconvenience as vehicles navigated slowly around the protest. Some passersby recorded the unusual spectacle on their phones, and the scene quickly drew a growing crowd, eager to witness the standoff firsthand.
Police Intervention Ends The Golgappa Standoff
Authorities soon arrived to manage the situation, turning the minor disagreement into a dramatic affair. The woman reportedly burst into tears, demanding that the police ensure she received the full six puris she had paid for.
After several tense hours, the police managed to escort her away, reopening the road.