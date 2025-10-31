Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A heartwarming video of an Indian daughter surprising her mother with a business class experience on her first international journey has melted hearts online. Content creator Prakriti Arora shared the touching moment on Instagram, documenting their journey from Delhi airport to boarding the flight.

Surprise at the Airport

The clip begins with Arora and her mother arriving at the Delhi airport. Her mother appears thrilled yet unaware of the surprise awaiting her. Arora is heard saying that her mother has no idea what lies ahead since she holds the tickets. The duo is seen checking in, browsing the duty-free section, and enjoying a meal at the airport lounge - all while Arora keeps the surprise hidden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakriti Arora | Ashish ✈️ Travel Couple (@escapetolandscapes)

The Business Class Reveal

The big reveal happens once they board the aircraft. Turning to her mother, Arora says, “Hamari seat yaha pe hai. You’re flying business.” Shocked and overwhelmed, her mother replies, “Oh my god. I am getting emotional. Mujhe lag raha tha ki tum baar baar chhupa rahi thi toh kuch toh hai.”

Moments later, she makes a video call to her husband to share the joyful news. The video ends with her smiling and saying, “Badhiya lag raha hai yaar.”

Heartfelt Caption Moves Viewers

Arora shared the clip with a touching caption expressing how fulfilling it was to give her mother this surprise. She wrote that witnessing her mother’s happy tears made the experience unforgettable. Although she has taken several business class flights this year, she said this one with her mother would always remain the most special. Arora encouraged others to do something similar for their parents, adding that while money cannot buy happiness for everyone, surprising parents brings unmatched joy.

Internet Reacts With Love

The wholesome clip has received over 106,000 views so far, with the comment section flooded with admiration. One user wrote, “Daughters doing this. Real queen energy.” Another commented, “She deserves the world and everyone deserves a daughter like you.”

A third user shared, “This video made me so emotional, such a beautiful moment,” while another said, “Such a beautiful moment, thank you for sharing with us.” One viewer summed up the sentiment, writing, “This is so special.” Another added, “Pampering your parents is another level of satisfaction.”