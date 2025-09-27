Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trending'Cops Have Sharp Eyes': Gurugram Influencer Alleges Constable Of Stalking, Tracing By Her Car Number

Gurugram influencer alleges a police constable stalked her using a PCR van and traced her via car number, calling her “beautiful” and exposing misuse of official authority.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
In a disturbing case highlighting the misuse of official power, a Gurugram police constable allegedly stalked a woman influencer in his police vehicle and even accessed her personal details using her car number.

The constable has since been suspended, and an FIR has been registered. The woman, social media influencer Shiwangi Peswani, shared her ordeal in a video on Instagram, which has since gone viral, sparking outrage online.

“Said police have really sharp eyes, you are beautiful”

Shiwangi Peswani, who has nearly 2 lakh followers, recounted the incident, which took place around 12:30 am on the night of September 14-15, as she was driving home. She claimed that a police control room (PCR) vehicle followed her for part of the journey.

The harassment didn’t end there. About 15 minutes after she reached home, Peswani received a comment on her Instagram reel from an account named ‘Simran Chopra,’ which read, “Ma’am, are you the same person who came to RD Colony 15 minutes ago?”

The account allegedly shared specific details about the gates she had used to enter her locality and the car she was driving.

“At first, I thought it was just some female fan who had noticed me and sent a message,” Peswani explained.

When she asked how the person knew her whereabouts so late at night, the reply came in Hindi: “Police have really sharp eyes; let's speak in direct messages (DM).”

It was then that Peswani realized the PCR van she had noticed earlier might have been involved. Messaging the account, she received a shocking confession: “I am the policeman who was sitting in a PCR, and saw you. I really liked you, so I traced your details through the car number,” he allegedly admitted.

Peswani’s three-minute Instagram video describing the incident has amassed nearly 40,000 views and over 2,000 comments in less than four days.

“If I, at nearly 50, have to face this, what must young girls go through?” she asked, underscoring her determination to see justice served.

Gurugram Police Take Action

Following her social media post, Gurugram Police responded on X, stating:

“Legal action has already been initiated, including registration of a First Information Report (FIR). Simultaneously, departmental proceedings have also been set into motion. The matter shall be pursued with utmost seriousness.”

Peswani filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime (East) police station on September 16, providing screenshots of the messages and comments. The FIR was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including outraging a woman’s modesty. The constable has been suspended, and his identity has been withheld.

“Cops told me he just wanted friendship”

In her video, Peswani alleged that some station personnel initially downplayed the severity of the misconduct, suggesting the constable “had no bad intentions, only wanted friendship,” and advising her: “You have two lakh followers, how long will you keep complaining? Just block such people and move on.”

Gurugram Police’s Public Relations Officer, Sandeep Turan, said senior officials acted promptly. “Orders were given for a thorough investigation, after which an FIR was filed. We are verifying which profile was used to contact the influencer and how her details were accessed,” he stated. Turan reiterated that such misconduct by police personnel would not be tolerated.

Influencer’s Instagram Post

In her post, Peswani described the experience as “stalking, harassment, and gross misuse of police authority.” She urged women to speak up and save proof of such incidents, emphasizing that safety must always come first.

“Women should not have to fear being tracked and harassed by those meant to protect us,” she wrote.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Gurugram Police Women Safety FIR Filed Police Misconduct Police Stalking Influencer Harassment PCR Vehicle Misuse Shiwangi Peswani Cybercrime Complaint Car Number Tracing
