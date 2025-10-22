Foreigner Takes Holy Dip In Ganga Wearing Bikini; Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingForeigner Takes Holy Dip In Ganga Wearing Bikini; Viral Video Sparks Online Debate

A video of a foreign tourist bathing in a bikini at Rishikesh’s Ganga goes viral, triggering debates on personal freedom vs. cultural sensitivity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
A viral video from Rishikesh has set the internet abuzz, showing a foreign tourist taking a holy dip in the River Ganga while wearing a bikini near the iconic Lakshman Jhula. The clip, rapidly circulating across social media platforms, has triggered a heated debate over the balance between personal freedom and respect for cultural and religious traditions. While some view the act as harmless, others argue it crosses the line of cultural sensitivity in one of India’s most revered spiritual locations.

Supporters Cite Intentions And Double Standards

Many social media users have defended the tourist, suggesting her actions were innocent and not meant to offend. Some pointed out the apparent double standards, noting that Indian men often bathe in minimal clothing or undergarments at rivers without facing similar scrutiny.

One comment highlighted, “Aadmi log kachcha pehan kar nahaye toh woh disrespect nahi?” Others simply suggested that the tourist may not have been aware of the cultural implications, saying, “But the girl’s intentions were not wrong while taking the dip” and “Don’t hate her. I think she didn’t think about that.” A lighter tone emerged in humorous responses as well, with one social media user joking about local men in underwear bathing along the river, making the discussion a mix of serious debate and satire.

Critics Raise Concerns About Cultural Sensitivity

On the other hand, a significant portion of netizens criticised the act as being insensitive to religious sentiments and the sanctity of the Ganga. Some argued that visitors to sacred Indian sites should be aware of appropriate behaviour, and one user even called on the Ministry of Tourism to issue clear guidelines. Comparisons with other conservative countries were drawn, warning that similar behaviour elsewhere could lead to serious consequences. The incident underscores the tension between individual expression and traditional values, especially in spiritual destinations like Rishikesh, which annually attracts thousands of foreign tourists seeking a cultural and spiritual experience.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganga Trending News Viral News Tourist Viral Video
