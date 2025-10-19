Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A minor argument over a failed UPI payment nearly ended in tragedy at Jabalpur Railway Station on the evening of October 17, when a passenger narrowly escaped serious harm while trying to board a moving train.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the passenger struggling to climb onto the train as a food vendor grabs hold of him, allegedly after the online payment for a samosa failed. As the train starts to move, the man frantically tries to free himself from the vendor’s grip.

In a desperate attempt to break free, the traveller ends up handing over his wristwatch to the vendor, but even then, the seller reportedly delays releasing him. The video also shows the vendor insisting that the passenger take his samosas and even offering extra, before finally letting him go.

A passenger asked for samosas, PhonePe failed to pay, and the train started moving. Over this trivial matter, the samosa seller grabbed the passenger's collar, accused him of wasting time, and forced the money/samosa. The passenger… pic.twitter.com/Xr7ZwvEVY2 — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) October 18, 2025

The shocking incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with users expressing disbelief at how a simple transaction spiralled into a dangerous confrontation. “Return of the barter system,” one user joked, while another commented, “He gave him extra samosas to compensate for the cost, what even!” Others called the incident “reckless” and “absurd,” warning about the risks of such disputes when trains are in motion.

Confirming the incident, West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava said, “The incident occurred on the evening of 17th October at Jabalpur station. A vendor snatched the watch of a passenger after he made a purchase from him. Taking quick action, the Railway Administration identified the vendor, and he was arrested under the Railway Act. A case has been registered.”

Srivastava added that the vendor, identified as Sandeep Gupta, worked under a railway-approved licence, which has now been cancelled.