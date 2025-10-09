Bihar Govt Teacher Confronts TTE After Being Caught Without Ticket, Video Viral

A dramatic exchange between a Bihar government teacher and a train ticket examiner (TTE) has gone viral on social media, sparking heated debate over accountability and alleged harassment.

The video, widely shared across platforms, shows the woman travelling in an AC coach without a valid ticket. When confronted, she accuses the TTE of harassing her. “Aap mujhe pareshan kar rahe hai. Aap mujhe pareshan karne ke udeyesh se aisa kar rahe hai,” she says in the clip. (You are bothering me. You are doing this with the intention of bothering me.)

The TTE, however, counters her claims. “It’s not about troubling. You don’t have the tickets. Aap iske pehle bhi bina ticket ke travel ki hai. You are a Master (teacher) in the Bihar government,” he responds, insisting that she had previously travelled without a ticket.

Victim Genderpic.twitter.com/CbiKB63sd7 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 7, 2025

The confrontation escalates as the woman repeatedly denies the allegations, calling the TTE a liar, while the officer presses her to produce a valid ticket. At one point, she demands that he stop recording the incident, saying, “Please show me your phone. Don’t record like this.” The TTE replies calmly, “Please don’t touch me.”

As the argument continues, the TTE asks her to move to a sleeper coach, but she refuses, instead accusing him of harassment: “And what will you do if I don’t leave? You have been troubling me for such a long time.” To this, the TTE firmly replies, “Of course I am recording. You are not taking a ticket and then you are saying that you are getting troubled.”

The dispute reaches a peak when, while picking up her bag, the woman calls the examiner “useless.” The TTE quickly retorts: “It’s not me who is useless, it’s you. If I call you useless, you feel bad, but when you say it, it’s fine? You are a Bihar government teacher and travel without tickets.”

The clip has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users slamming the woman for allegedly misusing the “victim card.” Commenters argued that as a government teacher, she should have set a better example rather than confronting a railway official performing his duty.