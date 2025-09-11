A heated confrontation between a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver and a woman passenger near Peenya on Tumakuru Road has triggered fresh controversy in the city. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, was caught on camera by a bystander and the video quickly spread across social media platforms.

In the footage, the woman can be seen climbing onto the ramp behind the driver’s seat engaging in a verbal altercation before slapping the driver, identified as Ravi. Moments later, the driver retaliated with a slap of his own, further escalating the situation inside the crowded bus.

Caught on Camera: BMTC Bus Driver and Woman Passenger in Slap Spat on Tumakuru Road



A seemingly routine BMTC bus ride on Tumakuru Road near Peenya turned dramatic when a verbal disagreement between a woman passenger and the driver escalated into a physical confrontation, with… pic.twitter.com/pGkqZNB1y5 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 10, 2025

The cause of the dispute is still being investigated, with BMTC officials yet to issue a detailed statement. However, the altercation has once again placed a spotlight on passenger-driver relations and safety protocols on public buses in Bengaluru.

Another Viral Video Sparks Kannada Row

This latest controversy comes close on the heels of another viral case involving Aditya Raj Agarwal, a migrant commuter who alleged he was verbally and physically assaulted by a Vayu Vajra driver and conductor after asking for a stop that appeared on Google Maps. Agarwal’s post on X (formerly Twitter)—where he tagged Bengaluru Police and accused BMTC staff of discriminating against him for not speaking Kannada—went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

While the video initially drew sympathy, public sentiment soon shifted, with many defending BMTC staff. Critics accused Agarwal of exaggerating the incident and “playing the Hindi victim card,” pointing out that Vayu Vajra airport buses stop only at designated locations. Under mounting backlash, Agarwal eventually deleted his post.