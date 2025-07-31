Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ATM Scam Caught On CCTV: Man Swaps Woman's Card After Offering 'Help'

A viral CCTV clip shows a man at an ATM booth deceptively swapping an elderly woman's card while pretending to assist her. The woman is unaware of the scam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:58 PM (IST)

A viral CCTV clip doing the rounds on social media is a sharp reminder of why it's crucial to be cautious when accepting help from strangers, especially at ATMs.

The footage, widely shared as a Reel on Instagram, shows an elderly woman inside an ATM booth, apparently struggling with her transaction. A young man standing behind her steps forward, seemingly to assist. At first glance, he appears helpful. But what plays out over the next 25 seconds is a textbook distraction scam.

 
 
 
 
 
As the woman enters her PIN with care, the man keeps a close eye on the keypad. While pretending to help, he discreetly swaps her ATM card with another right under her nose. She doesn't notice a thing. But the camera catches it all.

There's no clarity on where or when this incident took place. The message is clear: next time someone offers help at an ATM, think twice.

ATM Card Swap Scam In Jharkhand

Earlier In April, a similar scam was executed in Holang village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district. The scamsters duped a man of ₹1.7 lakh in the ATM card swap scam. The two fraudsters tricked him during a cash withdrawal at the State Bank of India ATM in Tatijharia.

Parameshwar Mahto, the victim, said he had gone to withdraw ₹5,000 when two unknown men approached him and struck up a conversation. One of them closely watched as he entered his PIN. In the confusion, they quietly switched his debit card with a fake one.

Mahto didn’t notice anything was off—until hours later, when his phone buzzed with a string of transaction alerts. Only then did he realise the card in his pocket wasn’t his. By that time, the damage was already done.

The scammers had already used his card to make multiple withdrawals across Jharkhand, hitting locations like Vishnugarh, Dhanbad, Katras Mor, Jharia, and Ratu Road in Ranchi. They also splurged ₹73,000 at a home appliance showroom in Dhanbad.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
