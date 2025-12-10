Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
19-Minute Viral Video: Part 2 Out? Police Issue Urgent Warning

19-Minute Viral Video: Part 2 Out? Police Issue Urgent Warning

Haryana Police said multiple versions claiming to be new “parts” of the original MMS were fake and designed to mislead viewers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
A leaked MMS video allegedly involving influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali went viral on social media a few days ago, sparking widespread searches for what users began calling a “19-minute viral video”. Although the original clip was removed after legal intervention, cybercriminals have since capitalised on the public curiosity by circulating AI-generated fake versions and claiming that “part 2” or “part 3” of the video has surfaced. Haryana Police has now issued a warning, stating that the widely shared 19-minute 34-second clip is not authentic and urging people not to watch, share, or download such content.

Viral Clip Is AI-Generated

According to Amit Yadav from the Haryana Police Cyber Cell, the so-called 19-minute viral video currently circulating online is manufactured using artificial intelligence. He said multiple versions claiming to be new “parts” of the original MMS were fake and designed to mislead viewers.

Yadav explained that such videos spread rapidly because they exploit curiosity, adding that cybercriminals use trending searches like “19-minute video”, “19 minutes 34 seconds clip”, or “new viral MMS” to trick people into clicking malicious links. These links can lead to scams, phishing attempts, and malware downloads.

To help users verify suspicious footage, the officer highlighted a tool called Sightengine, which can analyse whether a video is genuine or AI-generated. However, he stressed that users should avoid interacting with such content altogether.

Police have reiterated that watching, forwarding, or saving obscene material,whether real or AI-generated, can attract serious legal consequences. Under Section 67 of the IT Act, circulating objectionable content can lead to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Section 67A, which covers sexually explicit material, carries a penalty of up to five years in jail and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh for a first offence, with harsher punishments for repeat violations. Provisions under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C may also apply in cases involving obscenity and privacy violations.

Police Advisory: Do Not Engage

Authorities have urged the public to ignore any links or messages related to the “19-minute viral video”, “19 minutes 34 seconds footage”, or misleading tags such as bache ka viral video. Users have been advised to scroll past and avoid watching, downloading, or sharing such content to protect both their safety and legal standing.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Instagram Viral Video Trending
