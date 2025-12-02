19-Minute Viral Video: Sweet Zannat, The Girl Pulled Into Social Media Storm By Mistake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 19-minute viral video is dominating social media conversations, with Instagram, Facebook and Telegram flooded with memes, rumours and misleading posts. The clip was initially claimed to be a private video of an unknown Instagram couple, but the speculation quickly spiralled when Meghalaya-based influencer Sweet Zannat was mistakenly identified as the girl in the video. As the rumour spread, her comment section began filling up with bizarre messages and trolling. The controversy prompted a deeper curiosity over Zannat’s identity, background and education, making her the unexpected centre of a social media storm.

Who Is The Alleged Girl In The Viral Video?

Amid this rumour, local influencer Sweet Zannat from Meghalaya was mistaken for the girl in the video and began receiving strange messages in her comments. The trolling took Zannat by surprise. She uploaded a light-hearted video clarifying that she was not the girl in the viral clip. The clarification itself went viral, crossing 16 million views. This only fuelled online curiosity further, with people searching for more about Sweet Zannat’s personal background and education.

As the controversy spread, Zannat’s Instagram was suddenly flooded with trolls and comments, including repeated references to “19 minutes?”. Zannat is a small content creator from Mahendraganj, Meghalaya. She originally had 350,000 followers, which later crossed 400,000 after the video went viral.

Regarding her education, Zannat clarified that she has studied only up to the 12th standard. She is not very comfortable with English and creates most of her Reels in her local language. She has not completed any professional courses or college education. Social media is her full-time work, and she also runs a small family business.

Was The 19-Minute Viral Video Real Or Fake?

Despite extensive online discussions, speculation and repeated sharing of related keywords, there is no confirmed information regarding the authenticity, origin or individuals involved in the alleged 19-minute clip. At present, the topic continues to trend, primarily fueled by user reactions, rumours and comment chains rather than verified details.