Yogi Adityanath Calls For Enhanced Youth Participation As UP’s Electronics Exports Surge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called for a stronger, more streamlined support system to fuel the state’s rapidly expanding technology sector. During a detailed review of the Information Technology and Electronics Department, he underlined the importance of simple, transparent, and time-bound approvals for all investors operating in the IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) space.

The Chief Minister noted that the state’s startup landscape is growing quickly, but said it now needs deeper, more comprehensive backing, whether in training, testing, or market access. "Our startup ecosystem is evolving at a remarkable pace. It’s essential that every requirement, right from skill development to market linkage, is fully addressed," he said.

Youth Must Be At The Center Of Technological Growth

Highlighting the government’s commitment to creating a technology-driven workforce, CM Yogi urged officials to find fresh, innovative ways to involve young people in the IT and ITES sectors. He suggested building new-age training models and strengthening partnerships with organizations like Eion Reality to enhance hands-on learning.

He also instructed the department to ensure investors receive their eligible incentives without delay, adding that clear accountability mechanisms must be enforced at every level to avoid unnecessary bottlenecks.

Push For Semiconductor Manufacturing And Land Expansion

Reaffirming UP’s growing status in the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, startup, and data center ecosystem, the Chief Minister said the state must now advance with global competitiveness in mind. He noted that one semiconductor project has already received approval, and urged continued engagement with the Government of India for two additional proposals currently under consideration.

To meet future investment demands, CM Yogi directed officials to create new land banks in Noida, Greater Noida, and YEIDA, areas that continue to attract major tech and electronics companies.

Exports Soar, Investments Surge Across Tech Sectors

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the state’s electronics exports have seen an exceptional jump, from ₹3,862 crore in 2017–18 to ₹44,744 crore in 2024–25. IT exports also recorded strong growth, rising from ₹55,711 crore to ₹82,055 crore during the same period.

Under the Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020, Uttar Pradesh has received 67 investment proposals worth ₹15,477 crore, which together could generate nearly 1,48,710 jobs. So far, incentives amounting to ₹430 crore have been approved, with 25 more proposals expected to receive clearance by March 2026.

Data Centers And Startups Gain Momentum

The meeting also highlighted significant traction under the Data Center Policy. Leading companies, including the Hiranandani Group, NTT Global, Web Werks, Adani Enterprises, and ST Telemedia, have proposed projects worth over ₹21,342 crore. These developments are anticipated to create around 10,000 new jobs in the state.

Progress under the Startup Policy has been equally noteworthy. Funding for startup promotion, which stood at ₹274 lakh in 2021–22, has climbed to ₹2,600 lakh as of January 2025. The Chief Minister asked officials to tighten monitoring systems and ensure the Startup Fund is used effectively to support promising ventures.