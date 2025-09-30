Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Google Celebrates Curtain Raiser With Eye-Catching Doodle

Google celebrates the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with a vibrant Doodle as eight teams, including India and Australia, battle across five venues for the title.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Google has unveiled a special Doodle to mark the beginning of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, celebrating the rise of women’s cricket on the global stage. The eye-catching doodle spells out “Google” in vibrant colours, with the letter O represented by a cricket ball and the L transformed into wickets, reflecting the spirit of the tournament.

Curtain-Raiser in Guwahati

The 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup, first held in 1973, kicks off today with a high-stakes match between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. “This Doodle celebrates the start of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the 13th edition of the tournament since it was first held in 1973 (two years before the first Men’s Cricket World Cup),” the doodle noted. “The world’s eight teams will take the field to compete for the most coveted prize in women’s cricket. The first match takes place today in Guwahati between the tournament co-hosts, Sri Lanka and India. Good luck to all the players and teams competing!”

India’s squad, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, is set to make a strong start against Sri Lanka. Another eagerly awaited showdown will take place on October 5 when India faces archrival Pakistan in Colombo. Given ongoing political tensions, this fixture will be held at a neutral venue, in line with ICC guidelines.

8 Teams, 31 Matches, 5 Venues

The tournament features eight countries: India, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, competing across 31 matches. Australia, the most decorated side in Women’s World Cup history with seven titles, is ranked as the top team and will meet India in Visakhapatnam on October 9. England, ranked second, will compete under head coach Charlotte Edwards with Nat Sciver-Brunt as captain.

Matches will be held at five venues across India and Sri Lanka. While Sri Lanka will host all its group-stage games except the opener in Guwahati and the October 20 match against Bangladesh in Mumbai, India will stage the knockout rounds, including the final scheduled for November 2.

With Google spotlighting the tournament through its Doodle, fans worldwide are invited to join in the celebration and support the growing prominence of women’s cricket.

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
