Vivo Watch GT 2 With AMOLED Display Debuts In China: Check Top Features, & Price

Vivo has launched its latest smartwatch, the Vivo Watch GT 2, alongside the Vivo X300, Vivo Pad 5e, and Vivo TWS 5 series in China. The new wearable stands out with a tall AMOLED display, a large battery, and a rectangular aluminium design that looks similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. Vivo says the watch is aimed at people who want long battery life, health monitoring, and sports tracking on their wrist.

It also comes with AI features to help users with exercise and daily activity guidance.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Price In China

The Vivo Watch GT 2 comes in two versions with different prices. The standard Bluetooth model is priced at 499 Yuan (around Rs 6,227), while the eSIM variant costs 699 Yuan (roughly Rs 8,723).

These options provide flexibility depending on whether users want cellular connectivity or just the regular Bluetooth features.

The watch is available in multiple colours, including pink, blue, space white, and black, giving users several choices to suit their style.

Vivo Watch GT 2 Specifications

The watch features a 2.07-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 432×514 resolution and peak brightness of 2400 nits.

It weighs 35.6 grams and comes with a 695mAh battery, which offers up to 33 days of use on Bluetooth and 8 days with eSIM enabled. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC for payments.

Vivo has included over 100 sports modes and health tracking features like heart rate, sleep, stress, noise detection, and menstrual cycle tracking.

The watch runs on BlueOS 3, giving access to professional coaching and fitness courses. A new AI coach called DeepSeek answers fitness and health questions in real time.

The rectangular design, large screen, and long battery life make it a direct alternative to bigger smartwatches on the market, such as the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, without being a direct copy.

Overall, the Vivo Watch GT 2 focuses on long battery life, fitness tracking, and simple AI guidance, offering basic smartwatch features at a lower price point compared to premium models.