Vivo Reigns Supreme In India's Smartphone Market As iPhone 16 Steals Popularity Prize: IDC

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 05:28 PM (IST)

India’s smartphone sector gained momentum in the second quarter of 2025, and Vivo once again emerged as the top performer. The brand has now held its leadership position for six consecutive quarters, fending off competition from Samsung and Apple. While Vivo dominated overall sales, Apple’s iPhone 16 grabbed headlines as the most popular individual model.

Six Quarters at the Top for Vivo

Vivo’s ability to cater to different budgets and distribution channels helped it maintain its crown. The company continued to deliver strong numbers across entry-level, mid-range, and premium price points, ensuring it appealed to a wide audience. This balanced approach secured Vivo’s number one spot, while

Samsung retained second place with a 21% growth rate, driven by the Galaxy A, M, and F series, several of which now feature AI-powered enhancements. Oppo claimed third place, thanks to cost-effective releases such as the K13 and A5x and a push towards improving after-sales support.

iPhone 16 Takes the Model Crown

Apple’s performance in early 2025 was particularly impressive, with shipments hitting 5.9 million units in the first half, a year-on-year rise of 21.5%. The iPhone 16 emerged as the single best-selling smartphone in the country, accounting for 4% of all shipments.

The strong showing of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 nearly doubled sales in the premium segment priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 66,500.

Segment Growth and Shifting Trends

In the entry-level segment under Rs 8,300, shipments rose 22.9%, driven by Xiaomi’s Redmi A4 and A5. At the very top end, in the super-premium category above Rs 66,500, Samsung edged past Apple with its Galaxy S25 and S24 Ultra models. Offline sales channels recorded a 14.3% increase, now accounting for over half of all shipments, thanks to better retailer incentives, in-store promotions, and discounts. Online sales remained flat compared to last year.

Analysts caution that rising device prices could slow the market in the coming months, but demand for flagship devices, particularly iPhones, is expected to stay resilient.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vivo Apple TECHNOLOGY
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
