Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyViral Business Card Makes Former Apple Employee 'Sam Sung' Change His Name

Viral Business Card Makes Former Apple Employee 'Sam Sung' Change His Name

Sam Sung, a former Apple employee, changed his name after his business card went viral. Now, the story is trending again online.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Back in 2012, an Apple employee named Sam Sung went viral because his name was very similar to Samsung, one of Apple’s biggest competitors. A Reddit post showing his Apple business card quickly spread online, causing unexpected attention. According to a report from Mac Rumors, Apple contacted him and asked if he was aware of the post, which made him nervous about losing his job. 

Sung later shared in an interview how the experience affected him and why he eventually changed his name.

Sam Sung Goes Viral At Apple

The viral moment started when someone posted a photo of Sung’s business card on Reddit. Within hours, the post caught the attention of internet users everywhere. 

Apple immediately reached out to him, making him worried he might be fired. He recalled, “I was so scared, and I just wanted to keep my head down and stay employed.” 

Mac Rumors stated that Apple even pulled him off the store floor, told employees not to reveal his identity, and took away his business cards. Sung had to pretend to be someone else when customers asked for him. 

The situation became a topic of memes, comments, and online jokes, spreading quickly across forums. Eventually, the joke faded, but the experience left a lasting mark on his professional life.

Why Sam Sung Changed His Name After Going Viral

Sung left Apple in 2013 to move on from retail. In 2014, he auctioned his old business cards and parts of his uniform for charity. 

However, the viral incident influenced his personal decision: he didn’t want to be remembered as an internet joke. He legally changed his last name to Struan, inspired by one of his favourite places in Scotland. 

Sung says he doesn’t regret the change but wishes he could tell his younger self to take the situation lightly and enjoy the humour instead of stressing about work. 

He now hopes his story helps others see how viral moments can quickly spiral online, and that taking them lightly can save a lot of stress.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Oct 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Cities
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
World
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
World
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Talks With Afghanistan Fail Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Talks With Afghanistan Fail Amid Border Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget