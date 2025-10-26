Viral Business Card Makes Former Apple Employee 'Sam Sung' Change His Name

Back in 2012, an Apple employee named Sam Sung went viral because his name was very similar to Samsung, one of Apple’s biggest competitors. A Reddit post showing his Apple business card quickly spread online, causing unexpected attention. According to a report from Mac Rumors, Apple contacted him and asked if he was aware of the post, which made him nervous about losing his job.

Sung later shared in an interview how the experience affected him and why he eventually changed his name.

Sam Sung Goes Viral At Apple

The viral moment started when someone posted a photo of Sung’s business card on Reddit. Within hours, the post caught the attention of internet users everywhere.

Apple immediately reached out to him, making him worried he might be fired. He recalled, “I was so scared, and I just wanted to keep my head down and stay employed.”

Mac Rumors stated that Apple even pulled him off the store floor, told employees not to reveal his identity, and took away his business cards. Sung had to pretend to be someone else when customers asked for him.

The situation became a topic of memes, comments, and online jokes, spreading quickly across forums. Eventually, the joke faded, but the experience left a lasting mark on his professional life.

Why Sam Sung Changed His Name After Going Viral

Sung left Apple in 2013 to move on from retail. In 2014, he auctioned his old business cards and parts of his uniform for charity.

However, the viral incident influenced his personal decision: he didn’t want to be remembered as an internet joke. He legally changed his last name to Struan, inspired by one of his favourite places in Scotland.

Sung says he doesn’t regret the change but wishes he could tell his younger self to take the situation lightly and enjoy the humour instead of stressing about work.

He now hopes his story helps others see how viral moments can quickly spiral online, and that taking them lightly can save a lot of stress.