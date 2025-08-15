In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

UBON SP-85 Review: Bluetooth speakers are everywhere, in cafes, college bags, and even on kitchen counters. But the Ubon Boom Bass doesn’t just want to be another 'loud box with lights.' It wants to be your personal party starter, road trip companion, and balcony concert rig, all for a price that won’t have you rationing Maggi for a month. The question is, does it actually live up to that hype, or is it just another plastic pretender in a market full of bass-boosted wannabes?

UBON SP-85 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Punchy 30W output for its size

~20-hour battery life

Multiple playback options (USB, TF Card, FM, Bluetooth 5.3)

Firm strap for easy carrying

What Doesn't:

Bass lacks the deep thump party-goers crave

FM radio quality depends on your luck and location

Plastic build feels light (and not in a premium way)

✨ GennieGPT: Oh wow! 30W of pure audio bliss! Imagine the bass shaking your soul while you dance into the night!

Shayak: Yes, Gennie, 30W is great for a Rs 1,699 speaker. But if you’re expecting nightclub bass, you’ll end up shaking… your head.

And I get it, this is a party speaker for those hosting a cosy weekend party at their homes. When you have a tight budget, the UBON SP-85 packs enough punch to keep you and your buddies happy.

I played a range of songs to understand the SP-85's actual capabilities. When dishing out EDM beats, it passes with flying colours. Of course, it cannot handle the subdued booms of nuanced Billie Eilish tracks like Lunch, and it definitely cannot handle the fine-tuned sound curves of her softer numbers, such as What Was I Made For or No Time To Die. However, when tasked with dealing with a bit of Avicii or The Chainsmokers, the SP-85 is more than capable of getting the party started.

I tried to be bold and played some Vivaldi, and was a bit disappointed that it could handle the lows as well as it could handle the highs.

But then again, I didn't expect a party speaker to dish out violin string frequencies like nobody's business. It did manage to belt out Aaj Ki Raat and Bhasad Macha like a champ.

✨ GennieGPT: But wait — 20 hours of playtime! That’s like, one epic day-long rave without recharging!

Shayak: Sure, if your rave is at mid-volume. Push it to full power and you’ll be running out of charge within 8-10 hours. But who parties for that long, anyway?

✨ GennieGPT: Bluetooth 5.3! That’s cutting-edge tech for lightning-fast, stable connections!

Shayak: True — and you’ll enjoy that lagless connectivity… as long as you stay within 10 metres.

✨ GennieGPT: It even supports USB, TF card, and FM radio! Old-school meets new-school!

Shayak: Yeah, FM works when the signal gods are kind. Otherwise, it’s static with bonus nostalgia.

✨ GennieGPT: And look at that trendy strap! Perfect for on-the-go music!

Shayak: Credit where it’s due, Gennie. The strap is genuinely handy. Especially if you have to move around a lot, hopping between your balcony and bedroom (or even the rooftop if your landlord allows).

UBON SP-85 Review: Final Verdict

The UBON SP-85 is the budget party speaker that does what it says on the box: loud, versatile, and portable.

Just temper your expectations on bass depth and FM clarity. For just Rs 1,699, it’s more 'fun balcony tandoori nights' than 'Hauz Khas nightclub,' but hey, that’s not a bad thing, especially considering the easy pocket pinch.

Should You Buy It?