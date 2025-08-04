iPhone 17 Leaks: From Price In India To Specifications, All We Know Ahead Of September Launch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Leaks: From Price In India To Specifications, All We Know Ahead Of September Launch

Apple iPhone 17 Leak: iPhone 17 is expected to get a premium treatment from Apple, from A19 chip to ProMotion display.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 04:10 PM (IST)

iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple’s upcoming base iPhone 17 model is shaping up to be a major upgrade in both design and performance, while still sticking to a relatively modest price tag. Slated for a global debut in September this year, the iPhone 17 could be one of the most notable refreshes to the standard model in recent years. From expected price to specifications, here's what we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Price (Expected)

Despite rising component costs, Apple is said to be keeping the price of the iPhone 17 steady at $799 (roughly Rs 69,900).

This pricing strategy makes the new model particularly appealing, considering it brings flagship features like ProMotion, a powerful new chip, and improved selfie capabilities to a wider user base.

ProMotion Finally Comes To Base Model

For the first time ever, the vanilla iPhone is expected to get Apple’s ProMotion display technology, allowing for a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a notable shift from Apple’s past strategy of limiting high refresh rate displays to its Pro lineup. The boost in fluidity and responsiveness is thanks to LTPO OLED panels, previously reserved for higher-end models. While the hardware technically allows for always-on display functionality, it’s still unclear if Apple will activate that feature on the iPhone 17.

The display size is reportedly set at 6.3 inches, slightly larger than the iPhone 15’s 6.1-inch panel. This move helps bring a sense of uniformity across the standard and Pro versions, which are both expected to share this new dimension.

Dual Camera Setup Stays, But Front Camera Gets A Bump

On the back, Apple isn’t making radical changes to the vanilla iPhone 17’s camera setup. It will retain a dual-lens system. But that doesn’t mean the camera experience won’t improve. The front-facing camera is getting a serious upgrade to a 24MP sensor, which insiders say will “notably improve image quality, and allow for more cropping without a loss of quality.”

While the Pro and Air models are tipped to adopt a bold new horizontal camera layout, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to keep things relatively familiar in terms of rear design.

A19 Chip & 8GB RAM (Expected)

Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 17 with the next-generation A19 chip, manufactured using a cutting-edge 3nm process. While the more expensive models will sport the A19 Pro variant, the base iPhone 17 should still benefit from the generational leap in speed and efficiency. It will likely be paired with 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB on previous non-Pro models.

Connectivity also sees a shift, with Apple reportedly replacing Broadcom in favour of its own Wi-Fi 7 chip across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. That move would mark a key step toward Apple’s growing ambition of in-house hardware control.

In all, the iPhone 17 appears to offer meaningful upgrades without crossing into the premium pricing zone, a calculated move that could make it a top pick for those who want Apple’s latest tech without splurging on a Pro.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
