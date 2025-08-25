A major security lapse at the dating-advice app Tea has exposed the private information of more than 33,000 women, sparking outrage and legal action in the United States. According to a BBC investigation, the breach went far beyond just leaked records. The data was repurposed into disturbing online maps and even games that targeted women, putting their safety at serious risk.

The most alarming revelation came when the stolen information appeared on Google Maps, with pins marking users’ home and work addresses. These maps were quickly circulated online, effectively allowing strangers to track down women in real life. Google has since taken down the maps, acknowledging they violated harassment policies, but by then, the damage had already spread.

From Maps To Games

Researchers uncovered that the data did not just remain in static lists. It was used in a gamified format where participants were urged to rate women’s selfies, ranking them by attractiveness.

In parallel, discussions around the Tea app surged on forums such as 4Chan, which recorded more than 12,000 posts about the platform within a matter of weeks. The viral spread of this breach left users vulnerable on multiple digital fronts.

Legal Action Begins

The fallout has now reached the courts. More than ten women have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company behind Tea, accusing it of failing to safeguard their personal data and recklessly endangering them.

This is not the first time Tea has attracted controversy. Previous reports suggested the company engaged in dubious promotional tactics, such as infiltrating Facebook communities and even creating fake female accounts to secretly monitor men’s online behaviour.

Privacy advocates argue the latest scandal underscores just how dangerous lax data protection can be, especially for women. What was intended as a dating-advice service has instead become a chilling case study of how exposed information can be weaponised. For many, the Tea incident is no longer just about one company—it is a reminder of the urgent need for stronger digital safety standards before more lives are put at risk.