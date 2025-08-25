Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyData Breach Turns Dating App Into Nightmare For 33,000 Women, Locations Exposed On Google Maps

Data Breach Turns Dating App Into Nightmare For 33,000 Women, Locations Exposed On Google Maps

More than ten women have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company behind Tea, accusing it of failing to safeguard their personal data and recklessly endangering them.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major security lapse at the dating-advice app Tea has exposed the private information of more than 33,000 women, sparking outrage and legal action in the United States. According to a BBC investigation, the breach went far beyond just leaked records. The data was repurposed into disturbing online maps and even games that targeted women, putting their safety at serious risk.

The most alarming revelation came when the stolen information appeared on Google Maps, with pins marking users’ home and work addresses. These maps were quickly circulated online, effectively allowing strangers to track down women in real life. Google has since taken down the maps, acknowledging they violated harassment policies, but by then, the damage had already spread.

From Maps To Games

Researchers uncovered that the data did not just remain in static lists. It was used in a gamified format where participants were urged to rate women’s selfies, ranking them by attractiveness.

In parallel, discussions around the Tea app surged on forums such as 4Chan, which recorded more than 12,000 posts about the platform within a matter of weeks. The viral spread of this breach left users vulnerable on multiple digital fronts.

Legal Action Begins

The fallout has now reached the courts. More than ten women have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company behind Tea, accusing it of failing to safeguard their personal data and recklessly endangering them.

This is not the first time Tea has attracted controversy. Previous reports suggested the company engaged in dubious promotional tactics, such as infiltrating Facebook communities and even creating fake female accounts to secretly monitor men’s online behaviour.

Privacy advocates argue the latest scandal underscores just how dangerous lax data protection can be, especially for women. What was intended as a dating-advice service has instead become a chilling case study of how exposed information can be weaponised. For many, the Tea incident is no longer just about one company—it is a reminder of the urgent need for stronger digital safety standards before more lives are put at risk.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Amit Shah Refers To Satyendar Jain Case To Defend Bill To Remove PM, Ministers From Post: WATCH
Entertainment
SC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
SC Orders Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
Cities
Row Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Festival, BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam' 
Muslim Author Chosen To Inaugurate Mysuru Festival, Upset BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam'
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget