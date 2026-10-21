Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smart TV platforms offer distinct features like apps, voice assistants.

Consider ecosystem integration, software updates, and household needs.

Amazon festival offers various models; check warranty, installation, discounts.

Two TVs with similar screens can feel very different to use, because the software decides how fast menus load, which apps you get and how long the TV keeps receiving updates. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, which began on October 8, lists TVs from Rs 9,999 on four main platforms: Google TV, Fire TV, LG's webOS and Samsung's Tizen. Here is a guide to choosing between them, with the deals we could confirm.

What Each Platform Does Best

Google TV, found on Sony, TCL, Vu, Haier and some other brands, offers the widest app selection, Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, which makes casting from an Android phone easy. Fire TV, which runs on Xiaomi's Fire TV models, is built around Amazon's own ecosystem, with Alexa voice control and close integration with Prime Video.

LG's webOS is known for its simple home bar and its pointer-style Magic Remote. Samsung's Tizen is generally responsive and tied into SmartThings, which helps if you already use Samsung appliances or a Galaxy phone. None of these is the best for everyone, so choose by the services you use daily.

Deals By Platform

Prices below were reported between October 8 and 13 and can change.

Google TV: VW Pro Series 32-inch QLED at Rs 9,999; Haier H5E 55-inch at Rs 41,590; Vu California 55-inch QD-Mini LED at Rs 44,990; Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch at Rs 56,990; TCL 55T8D QD-Mini LED at Rs 57,990.

Fire TV: Xiaomi Smartchoice F Series 32-inch at Rs 12,499 to Rs 12,999, and Xiaomi's FX Pro 43-inch QLED at about Rs 26,999.

webOS: LG NU87 AI 55-inch at Rs 45,990, against an MRP of Rs 85,990 in early deals; the 65-inch version at Rs 68,990.

Tizen: Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI 65-inch at Rs 44,990, and the 43-inch Crystal UHD at Rs 28,490.

Updates, Speed And Ads

Check how long the brand promises software updates, because a smart TV that stops updating can lose apps over time. Samsung says its Crystal Vision AI models get seven years of OS upgrades. Entry-level TVs with small amounts of memory can feel slow, so read reviews on menu speed.

Some platforms also show promotional content on the home screen, which you can often reduce in settings. If you want a simple, fast setup, a basic TV plus a streaming stick such as Amazon's Fire TV Stick HD, listed at Rs 2,999, is also a flexible way to refresh the software later.

Match The Platform To Your Household

If your family uses Android phones and Google services, Google TV is the easiest fit. If you are an Amazon Prime household with Echo speakers, Fire TV is convenient. If you want a simple interface for older relatives, LG's webOS and its pointer remote are often easy to learn. If you own Samsung appliances, Tizen's SmartThings integration is a bonus.

Also check which streaming apps you need, since a rare regional or sports app may be missing on some platforms.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, and No Cost EMI is available on many TVs.

Confirm the model number, the platform and the warranty, and check that installation is included. You can check smart TV deals on Amazon and browse more TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and others before you compare the final payable amount.